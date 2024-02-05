Boy, 14, becomes fifth person charged with murder of two teenagers in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 14, becomes fifth person charged with murder of two teenagers in Bristol

By Press Association
A tribute on the big screen for Mason Rist and Max Dixon during a Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol (Bradley Collyer/PA)
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murders of Mason Rist and Max Dixon, police said.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the fifth person charged with murdering the two boys.

He appeared at Bristol Youth Court and was remanded into custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday a 17-year-old boy was remanded into custody by Bristol Youth Court accused of murdering Mason, 15, and Max, 16.

Bristol stabbing
Mason Rist, 15, and 16-year-old Max Dixon (right) died in an incident in Knowle West on January 27 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

He will also appear at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

The boys were stabbed during an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, Bristol, on the evening of Saturday January 27.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

They were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died in the early hours of Sunday.

On Monday a hearing for two boys, aged 15 and 16, and 44-year-old Anthony Snook – who were all charged with murder last week – was held at Bristol Crown Court.

The three defendants were excused attendance but were represented in their absence by lawyers.

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for April 26 and remanded them into custody.

(PA Graphics)
Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, and Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, both Bristol, who are both accused of two charges of assisting an offender, will also appear in court again on April 26 after the judge moved their next hearing.

A provisional trial date of October 7 has been fixed.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 46-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody for questioning.

A 14-year-old girl and a 49-year-old woman who were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on conditional bail.

A total number of 13 people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry.

Two of the others who were arrested have been released on conditional bail and no further action has been taken against another arrested person.