What the papers say – February 6

A collection of British daily papers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The King's cancer diagnosis leads the nation's newspapers on Tuesday.

The Telegraph, the Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Metro all report on the King's diagnosis which was found during treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'King has cancer'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/hYD5cZjRNJ— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 5, 2024

Tuesday's front page: King's cancer shock https://t.co/SRL88aEEKf#TomorrowsPapersToday #KingCharles pic.twitter.com/PJtJaZDZWF— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 5, 2024

On tomorrow's front page: King Charles diagnosed with cancer that was spotted during prostate op as he cancels all public duties https://t.co/NufBajF2Dt pic.twitter.com/CKCJzwJYuU— The Sun (@TheSun) February 5, 2024

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰KING HAS CANCER🔴 Docs' discovery during surgery 🔴 Harry flying in to see his father#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/WABmoBuphf— Metro (@MetroUK) February 5, 2024

The Daily Express and the Guardian say King Charles has started treatment and will step down from public duties.

Tuesday's front page: King starts treatment for cancer#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vhqy4Bg6gZ— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 5, 2024

GUARDIAN: King Charles diagnosed with cancer, palace says #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/95BZRXkg7S— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 5, 2024

The Daily Star leads with a photo of the King and reports the Duke of Sussex will fly home after the news.

Tuesday's front page – 'KING CHAS: I HAVE CANCER'https://t.co/jtgiS1PxqM pic.twitter.com/qjem4gaLhR— Daily Star (@dailystar) February 5, 2024

The Independent runs with Buckingham Palace's "shock announcement".

Tomorrow's @independent front page. To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/aExjiKG4S4— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) February 5, 2024

The Daily Mail says "Charles is so grateful they caught it early".

MAIL: Brianna's mum: limit phones for under 16's #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5pv6ae7biE— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 4, 2024

The Times reports that King Charles is "wholly positive" despite the diagnosis.

THE TIMES: The King has cancer #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NSbjBqkSgm— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 5, 2024

The Prince of Wales will increase royal duties in the wake of the diagnosis, according to the i.

I: King Charles diagnosed with cancer #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sqsHQPd9ls— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 5, 2024

And, in other news, the Financial Times leads with a story on a US private equity dividend boost by "piling on debt" to ease borrowing costs.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 6 February https://t.co/JE7zOLJjIc pic.twitter.com/Sn3uMSpeQp— Financial Times (@FT) February 5, 2024