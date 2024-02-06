Taylor Swift shares tracklist for new album The Tortured Poets Department

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift shares tracklist for new album The Tortured Poets Department

By Press Association
Taylor Swift arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, which features British band Florence + The Machine and US rapper Post Malone.

The pop megastar announced she would be releasing a new album titled The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, during an acceptance speech at the Grammy awards in Los Angeles.

On Monday, the 34-year-old appeared to reveal the titles of the 16 tracks and the bonus track on the new album, sharing a photograph of the physical record on social media.

The tracklist includes a song titled Florida!!! featuring Florence + The Machine, a UK-based band fronted by Florence Welch, and a song named Fortnight featuring Circles singer Post Malone.

Other song titles include So Long, London; I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can); Guilty As Sin?; The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived; I Can Do It With A Broken Heart; and Clara Bow, while the bonus song is titled The Manuscript.

A pre-order for the vinyl album available on Swift’s website includes a “collectable 24-page book-bound jacket with three handwritten lyrics unique to this vinyl and never-before-seen photos”.

Swift announced the album on-stage after winning her 13th Grammy award for best pop vocal album for Midnights, which later won her album of the year for a history-making fourth time.

Frenzied fans had been speculating online if the US singer-songwriter would announce new music during the ceremony, having made other announcements at previous awards shows.

Picking up the gong, Swift said: “I know that the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion from the fans.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years.

“Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19, it’s called the Tortured Poets Department, I’m going to go and post the cover right now back stage, thank you I love you.”