Taylor Swift shares tracklist for new album The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, which features British band Florence + The Machine and US rapper Post Malone.

The pop megastar announced she would be releasing a new album titled The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, during an acceptance speech at the Grammy awards in Los Angeles.

On Monday, the 34-year-old appeared to reveal the titles of the 16 tracks and the bonus track on the new album, sharing a photograph of the physical record on social media.

The tracklist includes a song titled Florida!!! featuring Florence + The Machine, a UK-based band fronted by Florence Welch, and a song named Fortnight featuring Circles singer Post Malone.

Other song titles include So Long, London; I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can); Guilty As Sin?; The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived; I Can Do It With A Broken Heart; and Clara Bow, while the bonus song is titled The Manuscript.

A pre-order for the vinyl album available on Swift’s website includes a “collectable 24-page book-bound jacket with three handwritten lyrics unique to this vinyl and never-before-seen photos”.

Swift announced the album on-stage after winning her 13th Grammy award for best pop vocal album for Midnights, which later won her album of the year for a history-making fourth time.

Frenzied fans had been speculating online if the US singer-songwriter would announce new music during the ceremony, having made other announcements at previous awards shows.

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Picking up the gong, Swift said: “I know that the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion from the fans.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years.

“Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19, it’s called the Tortured Poets Department, I’m going to go and post the cover right now back stage, thank you I love you.”