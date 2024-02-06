Painted rocks travel globe to give late father-of-two ‘one last adventure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Painted rocks travel globe to give late father-of-two ‘one last adventure’

By Press Association
Izzy Barnes (middle) and her brother Nathan (right) came up with the idea for Griff’s Last Adventure after their father Griff Barnes (left) died ‘unexpectedly’ last year (Izzy Barnes/PA)
Izzy Barnes (middle) and her brother Nathan (right) came up with the idea for Griff’s Last Adventure after their father Griff Barnes (left) died ‘unexpectedly’ last year (Izzy Barnes/PA)

Two children from Portsmouth have started an initiative to send painted rocks around the globe in memory of their father who died “unexpectedly” in order to give him “one last adventure”.

Izzy Barnes, 18, and her 15-year-old brother Nathan Barnes started Griff’s Last Adventure in memory of Griff Barnes, who died aged 54 from an aortic aneurysm in July 2023.

The rocks have been found by hundreds of people in numerous countries and cities around the world including Yemen, Ukraine, New York, Kenya, Costa Rica and the Arctic, with the idea that when one is found, it is taken to a new location and left for another person to discover.

A photo of Griff Barnes smiling at the camera with a mountain range behind him
Griff Barnes died at the age of 54 from an aortic aneurysm, prompting his family members to create Griff’s Last Adventure in his memory (Izzy Barnes/PA)

The stones have been painted in a variety of colours and come with a message directing those who find them to a Facebook page – which currently has more than 850 members – where they are invited to post a photo of their rock and leave a note to the group.

Miss Barnes, a student, told the PA news agency how the page has brought “comfort” to her family at a time of grief and explained how they came up with the idea for Griff’s Last Adventure in the days following her father’s death.

“We just thought let’s give him one last adventure to all the countries he couldn’t go to,” Miss Barnes said.

A rock sitting on a stone at the Red Rock Canyon outside of Las Vegas
A rock for Griff Barnes at the Red Rock Canyon outside Las Vegas (Shona Rust/PA)

“We went on a holiday to Somerset with my dad’s side (of the family) and we were very deep in the grieving stages at that point as it had literally just happened.

“We just thought, what can we do to take our minds off it but also to remember him.

“He loved travelling, he would go anywhere, he was such an adventurous person.”

A blue rock reading the word 'Griff' on the 86th floor of the Empire State Building in New York City
A rock reading the word ‘Griff’ which had been left on the 86th floor of the Empire State Building in New York City for another person to discover (Sheila Scottow/PA)

Miss Barnes said the majority of the rocks came from local beaches in the UK, and the family will paint and cover them in a waterproof polish to ensure they withstand the elements.

“Some people have joined and asked for a rock but they live in a different country so we’ve given people the opportunity to paint their own because we want as many rocks as we can to be out there,” she said.

“We just thought it would be family, friends and people who were close to him but it just started to blow up and we would get lots of messages every day.

“One rock at the moment is about to head over to the Maldives, we’ve had one in the Arctic, Tokyo.

A rock reading the words 'In loving memory of Griff Barnes' held in front of some flowers over a canal in Amsterdam
A rock reading ‘in loving memory of Griff Barnes’ held in front of a canal in Amsterdam (Matilda May Turpin/PA)

“Recently we’ve had somebody who works away on deployment on a submarine – he’d like to have one in the submarine and one at the bottom of the ocean.”

She added that her father, a police inspector at Hampshire Constabulary for over 30 years, died “very unexpectedly” and “quite quickly” but the page has given the family a chance to share memories of Mr Barnes and get close to those who knew him.

“We’ve been able to gain a relationship with his friends that have joined the group in memory of him and we’ve grown close to them,” she said.

A rock sitting beneath a palm tree in Tenerife
A rock left underneath a palm tree in Los Cristianos, Tenerife, for another person to discover (Amanda Chase/PA)

“He had the kindest heart and he couldn’t have done any more for anybody, he was the best dad.

“One of the things we’ve learnt is to live each day like it’s your last as you never know if you have a tomorrow.”

To find out more about Griff’s Last Adventure, visit: facebook.com/groups/1640052999855181.