Two youths remanded in custody accused of murdering Mason Rist and Max Dixon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Two youths remanded in custody accused of murdering Mason Rist and Max Dixon

By Press Association
The hearing was held at Bristol Crown Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The hearing was held at Bristol Crown Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Two teenagers have been remanded in custody having been charged with the murders of Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

The youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Bristol Crown Court for an administration hearing having first appeared before a district judge on Monday charged with murdering the two boys.

They are the fourth and fifth people to be charged with murdering Mason, 15, and Max, 16.

Bristol stabbing
Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, (right) died in an incident in Knowle West on January 27 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old were excused attendance from the hearing and were remanded into custody by Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol.

No applications for bail were made by their legal representatives.

They are next due in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 26 when they will appear alongside two other boys, aged 15 and 16, and 44-year-old Anthony Snook who are all accused of the murders.

Also appearing that day will be Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, and Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, both Bristol, who are both accused of two charges of assisting an offender.

A provisional trial date of October 7 has been fixed.

Mason and Max were stabbed during an incident in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, Bristol, on the evening of Saturday January 27.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

They were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died in the early hours of Sunday.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Avon and Somerset Police said a 46-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody for questioning.

A 14-year-old girl and a 49-year-old woman who were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on conditional bail.

A total number of 13 people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry.

Two of the others who were arrested have been released on conditional bail and no further action has been taken against another arrested person.