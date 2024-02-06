Computer expert denies forging papers to falsely support Bitcoin creator claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Computer expert denies forging papers to falsely support Bitcoin creator claim

By Press Association
Dr Craig Wright is being sued by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (Lucy North/PA)
A computer expert has denied forging documents to falsely suggest he is the creator of Bitcoin at the start of his evidence at the High Court.

Dr Craig Wright claims he is “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the pseudonym of the person widely credited with founding the cryptocurrency in 2008.

The computer scientist is being sued by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (Copa), a non-profit group including cryptocurrency firms, which has accused him of lying and forging documents to suggest he is the pseudonymous figure.

Dr Craig Wright, centre, arrives at the Rolls Building in London
Dr Wright is denying the claims in a trial in London, and in the first of several days of his giving evidence, said he had not forged any documents.

On Tuesday, he was asked by Jonathan Hough KC, representing Copa: “Have you ever forged or falsified a document to support your claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto?”

Dr Wright replied: “No.”

Mr Hough asked: “Have you ever knowingly presented a forged or falsified document to support your claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto?”

Dr Wright replied: “I have not.”

The trial is taking place at the Rolls Building in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Copa has accused Dr Wright of telling a “brazen lie” and creating an “elaborate false narrative” about being Satoshi and using “forgery on an industrial scale” to substantiate his claims.

Dr Wright denies the allegations, and when asked by Mr Hough about whether he forged one document on Tuesday, he replied: “If I forged that document, it would be perfect.”

Barristers representing the Australian, who moved to the UK in 2015, have said that he had the relevant skills and knowledge needed to create Bitcoin and write the document which led to its founding, which he began drafting in 2007.

The document, known as the Bitcoin white paper, was released under Satoshi’s name, with the pseudonym last heard from in 2011.

After he was first linked with being Satoshi in late 2015, Dr Wright publicly claimed to be behind the figure in May 2016.

Graffiti
He said in written documents that he “did not want to be revealed” and wished to “remain in the background”, with his public naming leaving him feeling “violated and deeply pained”.

The court heard on Tuesday that the Satoshi pseudonym was inspired by the Japanese philosopher, Tominaga Nakamoto, with written submissions from his barristers stating that he had a “deep interest” in Japanese culture and had “adopted various Japanese pseudonyms” throughout his life.

Dr Wright, wearing a pale blue suit, also claims he had access to the email accounts used by the pseudonym but now no longer had it.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dr Wright’s barrister, Lord Grabiner KC, criticised the “extremely oppressive” conditions during the trial in the Rolls Building, which has been affected by high temperatures inside the packed courtroom.

Large fans have been used during breaks in the trial to try and regulate temperatures.

Bitcoin coins
He said: “The working atmosphere in this room is extremely oppressive and is not a great advert for the system we are trying to run here.

“There is no air in here, it is intolerable. I am not sure what, if anything, can be done about it.”

In response, judge Mr Justice Mellor said he hoped to move the trial to a cooler courtroom by Friday, saying he would transfer to a different room “at the drop of a hat” if one became available sooner.

The issues are thought to be connected to a power outage at the building last month, with the judge joking that those inside the courtroom will have lost “quite a bit of weight” by the end of the trial, which is expected to conclude next month.

The judge will issue his decision in writing at a later date.