Six dead and dozens missing as landslide hits village in Philippines

By Press Association
Soldiers carry a landslide victim as they arrive at Tagum City, Davao del Norte province, southern Philippines (The Philippine Army 60th Infantry (Mediator) Battalion via AP)
A landslide has left at least six villagers dead and 46 others missing, including miners waiting in two buses for a ride home, in a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines, officials said.

Army troops, police and volunteers rescued 31 villagers who were injured when the landslide hit the mountain village of Masara in the remote town of Maco in Davao de Oro province on Tuesday night.

They resumed the search on Wednesday morning after suspending it the night before due to fears of more landslides, officials said.

More than 750 families have been moved to evacuation centres since the landslide struck, disaster response officials said.

Volunteers assist residents being evacuated to safer grounds following a landslide at their village at Maco, Davao de Oro province, south Philippines
Volunteers assist residents being evacuated to safer grounds following a landslide at their village at Maco, Davao de Oro province, south Philippines (Philippine Red Cross via AP)

Among the missing were 27 miners who were waiting to be driven home in two parked buses when the landslide hit in clear weather, Davao de Oro provincial spokesperson Edward Macapili said.

Eight miners who were among those waiting jumped out of the bus windows or dashed away and survived.

A third bus had already left, Mr Macapili said.

Torrential rains that have swamped the region on and off in recent weeks have eased and the weather was clear in the previous three days, he said.

“It happened so fast,” Mr Macapili said.

“They suddenly saw the landslide cascading directly toward them.”

Three seriously injured victims will be evacuated by helicopter, regional military spokesperson Colonel Rosa Rosete-Manuel said.

Earthquakes in recent months had damaged buildings in the south-eastern region, and more than a dozen villagers have died in recent weeks from flooding and landslides, according to disaster response officials.

A landslide buried a house and killed 10 people last month in Monkayo town, also in Davao de Oro province, officials said.