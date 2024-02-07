Campus drug dealer handed life sentence for cannabis row knife murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campus drug dealer handed life sentence for cannabis row knife murder

By Press Association
University student Melvin Lebaga-Idubor has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years for stabbing another undergraduate to death in a drug-related knife fight (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
A university student who stabbed another undergraduate to death in a drug-related knife fight has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 21 years.

Melvin Lebaga-Idubor was found guilty of murder in November after jurors heard that the 20-year-old attacked Kwabena Osei-Poku, a digital marketing student, in a street he wrongly believed was not covered by CCTV.

Mr Osei-Poku, who was stabbed in the neck and torso, died at the scene, close to University of Northampton halls of residence, on April 23 last year.

A trial at Northampton Crown Court heard that Lebaga-Idubor, originally from Barking in east London, had earlier threatened his 19-year-old victim in a kitchen at on-campus accommodation, while stealing a bag of cannabis worth around £1,000.

Passing sentence on Wednesday, Judge David Herbert KC said he was sure the killer had been in possession of a combat-type knife before he was arrested outside Birmingham’s Mango nightclub six months before the murder.

Digital marketing student Kwabena Osei-Poku was stabbed in the neck and torso during a drug-related fight (Family handout/Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Lebaga-Idubor, who fled to France following the murder, was also found guilty of possessing a knife at the time he killed Mr Osei-Poku.

Originally from Peterborough, Mr Osei-Poku was described in family victim impact statements as the perfect brother and someone with a strong desire to help others in his local community.

Judge Herbert told Lebaga-Idubor, who, the court heard, grew up in an “exceptionally good” home, that he had reduced the minimum term to 21 years from a statutory starting point of 25 years because of a number of mitigating factors.

He told Lebaga-Idubor: “Kwabena, or Alfred as he was known, was a young man with many positive qualities who had his whole life ahead of him.

“He was a loving son and a loving elder brother who brought joy to all his family.

“I recognise that no sentence I pass will reduce the grief and loss that his family will continue to feel for the rest of their lives.”

Accepting that the victim was himself armed with a knife and was also involved in selling cannabis, the judge told Lebaga-Idubor: “The evidence shows that you had previously carried a knife in public in October 2022.

“This case, sadly, is yet another one before the courts that highlights the dangers caused by people prepared to carry knives in public.”

The killing happened after Lebaga-Idubor decided to warn Mr Osei-Poku against dealing drugs on campus, the judge said, telling the court: “You made it clear he was selling drugs on what you considered to be your territory.

“You were armed with a flick-knife.

“You wanted the confrontation to continue in a place where you thought there would be no witnesses and no CCTV coverage of what took place.”

The victim had also stabbed Mr Lebaga-Idubor at some point during the fatal altercation, the judge acknowledged.

“I am not sure you intended to kill him,” Judge Herbert continued. “However you intended really serious injury at least.

“What took place shows the consequences of rival drug dealers arming themselves with knives and then producing them.”

Lebaga-Idubor’s trial heard the stabbing took place in New South Bridge Road, where a bag of cannabis was later found.

The jury was also told that the victim, known by the nickname KP, had been suspended or excluded by the university in November or December 2022, but had been allowed back in February 2023.