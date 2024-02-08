What the papers say – February 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – February 8

By Press Association
What the papers say – February 8
What the papers say – February 8

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s transgender comment in the House of Commons and the Prince of Wales’ return to public appearances feature on the front pages of Britain’s papers.

The Independent and the Daily Mirror report on the “uproar” about the Prime Minister’s “callous” joke in the House of Commons while the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey was visiting Parliament.

The Daily Express asks if Rishi Sunak has “opened the door” for Boris Johnson to return to politics.

The Sun and the Daily Mail lead with Prince William’s first outing since his father’s cancer diagnosis, as he was joined by Tom Cruise at a fundraiser and thanked the public for their support.

The Metro focuses on the divide between William and the Duke of Sussex, who left the country after a short visit with the King.

The Times says an alleged Russian spy lied to gain asylum into the UK before going on to work for the Foreign Office and meet the future King.

The Daily Telegraph relays words from the UK budget watchdog, which says migration will not save the UK from a “debt crisis”.

The Guardian says Conservative peer Michelle Mone told the Government she would not benefit from a PPE company before £29 million of its profits were transferred into a trust “for her benefit”.

Barratt has become the UKs largest housebuilder after agreeing to buy their rival Redrow for £2.5 billion, according to the Financial Times.

The i leads with a study that found the drug Viagra could reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

And the Daily Star warns readers to “brace yourself” for a storm that will bring snow and ice.