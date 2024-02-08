Clapham alkali attack victim ‘a devoted and loving mother’, say friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clapham alkali attack victim ‘a devoted and loving mother’, say friends

By Press Association
Police at the scene of the attack in Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common, south London (James Weech/PA)
Police at the scene of the attack in Lessar Avenue near Clapham Common, south London (James Weech/PA)

Friends of the woman left severely injured after being doused with a corrosive substance in south London have described her as “a devoted and loving mother”.

The group said the victim was “a wonderful cook and host” and praised her neighbours for being “angels” by helping in the aftermath of the attack.

Abdul Ezedi, 35, is accused of pouring a strong alkali on the woman – his former partner – and injuring her two young children, aged three and eight, on Wednesday January 31 in Clapham, south London.

The 31-year-old woman may lose the sight in her right eye and remains sedated in hospital.

She is still too ill to speak to police and her injuries were so severe the incident is being treated as attempted murder.

In a statement released to the PA news agency, close friends of the victim, who have launched a fundraiser for the family, said: “Our friend is first and foremost a devoted and loving mother.

“Her children are her life. She is generous to a fault and a wonderful cook and host.

“All she has ever wanted is a safe home for her and her beautiful, kind little girls.”

Members of the public in Lessar Avenue, Clapham, rushed to help the family in the wake of the attack, and a number were injured themselves.

Clapham Common incident
Friends of the woman said ‘her children are her life’ in their statement (Family handout/GoFundMe)

The friends’ statement continued: “As their loved ones, we are still coming to terms with the fact that this monstrous attack will change their lives forever.

“It is difficult to imagine now how they will recover, and all we want is for them to be able to rebuild their lives.

“We cannot put into words how grateful we are to the heroic neighbours of Lessar Avenue.

“They risked their own lives to save them and we can only imagine how distressing the attack was for them too. They are angels in our eyes.

“We know this incident has deeply touched people across the UK, and even a very small donation would be invaluable.”

A fundraiser launched on GoFundMe to support the family has so far raised more than £7,500.

Police revealed on Wednesday the woman had been in a relationship with Ezedi, and the breakdown of their relationship was a possible motive for the attack.

A major manhunt remains under way for the suspect, with two raids carried out by armed police at addresses in Newcastle early on Thursday morning.

The fundraiser for the family can be found at

gofundme.com/support-the-family-of-the-clapham-chemical-attack

.

