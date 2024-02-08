Usher reveals he has previously collaborated with his Super Bowl special guests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Usher reveals he has previously collaborated with his Super Bowl special guests

By Press Association
Usher will play the Super Bowl half-time show (PA)
Usher will play the Super Bowl half-time show (PA)

American R&B singer Usher has revealed  he will share the Super Bowl stage with special guests he has previously collaborated with.

The 45-year-old spoke during the Apple Music Super Bowl half-time show press conference, ahead of his headline performance at the National Football League’s (NFL) annual championship game on Sunday.

The eight-time Grammy-winner, who announced that he will roller skate during the show, also revealed that  a camera crew has been following him to document the experience.

Usher speaks on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl half-time show press conference
Usher speaks on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl half-time show press conference (PA)

Asked if there were any people he would like as potential guest performers, he said: “Here’s what’s beautiful is that Apple has been following me throughout this entire process.

“So we’re in the process of figuring out how we’re going to share it with you, break the internet by that conversation, but there’s also a documentary crew that’s been collecting all of the moments that have happened.

“So there’s cameras around us at all times, looking at the process that we went through.

“You get a chance to see from the first moment that I got the call, all the way up into the moment that I walk off the stage. At least that’s the idea.

“I definitely went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me, and I do feel like the people who are going to share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers.

“Rather we have collaborated together, or rather they have had moments of their own.

“There’s also two very special things that I’ve woven into this entire performance. Things that speak to culture. Things that speak to quality. Things that speak to my creativity.”

He added: “You know, there’s been these fantasy lists that have been going out and people trying to figure out what song I’m going to perform first, middle, last – who’s going to come on the stage with me.

“What I did is, I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re headed in the future.

“What songs do I feel people know me for? What songs have been a celebration of all of the journey of what life and love and emotion has been offered in my music? That was the idea.

“I thought about a few moments that was special in dance.

“I thought about some things that I had created here in Las Vegas – skating and doing things that I had not done on stage up until this point, to be able to share that with the world.

“For everybody that heard about my show in Las Vegas, you will now get a chance to see some of what I did here but you’re going to get the best of it.”

Usher confirmed during an interview with Billboard on Thursday that there would definitely be “special guests” during the 12 to 15-minute performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Apple Music uploaded a teaser to its social media on Friday, which follows musicians Ludacris, Lil Jon and actress Taraji P Henson as they try to find a missing Usher before his half-time show.

The Texan-born entertainer, whose next album Coming Home will be released on Friday, recently announced North American tour dates and said worldwide dates are to come, sparking speculation he could be heading to the UK.

The musician has had four chart-topping tracks in the UK’s singles chart, according to the Official Charts Company, with songs including Burn and OMG featuring Will.i.am.

He has been busy in recent months, having finished a residency in Las Vegas in December, which followed on from his eight-night residency at La Seine Musicale in Paris, which ended in October.

For his work in music the entertainer has been honoured at the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame, Sound Exchange Hall Of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.