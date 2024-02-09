What the papers say – February 9

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s green spending U-turn features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

Sir Keir’s decision to change his £28 billion a year green spending plan to just £4.7 billion leads the Financial Times and The Guardian, while the Daily Mail labelled him “Sir U-turn”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 9 February https://t.co/G3AQcKVVb2 pic.twitter.com/VuxqV7312O — Financial Times (@FT) February 8, 2024

Friday’s Daily MAIL: “Can You Ever Believe A Word Sir U-Turn Says?”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/E36ybftxfq — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 8, 2024

The Times says the Opposition leader has angered the left of the party with his “green reversal”.

The Daily Express says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to “call out” Labour leader Sir Keir’s “dirty tricks”.

The Daily Mirror says there was a rise in the number of children having teeth pulled out in hospital with 48,000 procedures taking place last year.

The Independent relays words from the leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt who told Mr Sunak to “reflect” on his joke about transgender people.

The Daily Telegraph leads with US federal prosecutors sharing fears US President Joe Biden cannot remember when he was vice president or when his son died.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Biden 'can't remember when he was vice president''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/LChSQC7vsA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 8, 2024

The i looks at the Horizon Post Office scandal, reporting the second scandal could be linked to “wrongful prosecutions”.

Friday’s i – “Post Office admits second IT scandal may be linked to wrongful prosecutions” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bb2bJogKTA — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 8, 2024

The Metro focuses on a conspiracy theorist whose claim the Manchester Arena bombing was fake was thrown out by a judge who labelled it “absurd”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 ‘’ABSURD’ ARENA BOMB DENIER’ 🔴Judge ridicules ‘troll’ for fake atrocity claim 💰 Win £1000 every Monday – pick up a paper to find out how#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/cW1v37s2y3 — Metro (@MetroUK) February 8, 2024

The Sun runs with a story on plans for a “blue card” in football, which would send players to a “sin bin” for a 10-minute period.

On tomorrow's front page: Huge football rule change set to be introduced with BLUE CARD and players dumped in 10-minute sin bin https://t.co/n2bRs3caic pic.twitter.com/ZCaOBqU6Fu — The Sun (@TheSun) February 8, 2024

And the Daily Star says BBC DJ Paul Gambaccini is at “war with frisky foxes”.