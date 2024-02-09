What the papers say – February 9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – February 9

By Press Association
What the papers say – February 9
What the papers say – February 9

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s green spending U-turn features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

Sir Keir’s decision to change his £28 billion a year green spending plan to just £4.7 billion leads the Financial Times and The Guardian, while the Daily Mail labelled him “Sir U-turn”.

The Times says the Opposition leader has angered the left of the party with his “green reversal”.

The Daily Express says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to “call out” Labour leader Sir Keir’s “dirty tricks”.

The Daily Mirror says there was a rise in the number of children having teeth pulled out in hospital with 48,000 procedures taking place last year.

The Independent relays words from the leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt who told Mr Sunak to “reflect” on his joke about transgender people.

The Daily Telegraph leads with US federal prosecutors sharing fears US President Joe Biden cannot remember when he was vice president or when his son died.

The i looks at the Horizon Post Office scandal, reporting the second scandal could be linked to “wrongful prosecutions”.

The Metro focuses on a conspiracy theorist whose claim the Manchester Arena bombing was fake was thrown out by a judge who labelled it “absurd”.

The Sun runs with a story on plans for a “blue card” in football, which would send players to a “sin bin” for a 10-minute period.

And the Daily Star says BBC DJ Paul Gambaccini is at “war with frisky foxes”.

