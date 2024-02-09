A quarter of women left alone during labour or shortly after birth – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A quarter of women left alone during labour or shortly after birth – survey

By Press Association
File photo dated 24/05/18 of a pregnant woman holding her stomach. A major patient survey has found some areas of maternity care are still poor. PA.
A quarter of women have been left alone at some point during, or shortly after, the birth of their baby – at a point when it worried them, data suggests.

The national maternity survey for England found improvements in many areas of care and experiences on NHS wards, but there are still some areas of concern.

In 2023, a quarter of those responding to the poll said they had been left alone while worried – a higher proportion than those who said this in 2018 (23%) and 2019 (22%).

Meanwhile, just over half of people (55%) were always able to get a member of staff to help them when they needed it while in hospital after giving birth (down from 57% in 2022). One in 10 said they could not get help at all.

Over the past five years, fewer women and those using services saw or spoke to a midwife as much as they wanted to after giving birth.

This figure was 63% in 2023, down from 73% in 2018, the survey, from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), found.

Just under a third (32%) of those surveyed in 2023 said they would like to have had contact with a midwife more often, while 28% felt they were not always treated with kindness or understanding while in hospital after giving birth.

The data also revealed a five-year downward trend in people saying they were always given the information and explanations they needed while in hospital after the birth.

In 2023, this figure was 60%, down from 65% in 2018.

Once women leave hospital, there are still issues around feeding babies, with only 48% saying they could always get out-of-hours support or advice on feeding. This is up from 45% the year before, but means over half of women did not feel they have this support.

The poll, of more than 25,500 women and people who used NHS maternity services in 2023, did find some improvements – with 81% always given enough time to ask questions or discuss their pregnancy at antenatal check-ups, up from 77% the year before.

Most (83%) also said midwives providing antenatal care always listened to them, up from 80% the year before.

Furthermore, the majority (85%) said they got the right advice and support during early labour, up from 82% previously, while 94% said their partner was involved as much as they wanted to be during labour, up from 90%.

Some 80% of people said any concerns they raised during labour and birth were taken seriously by staff, also up from 77% the year before. However one in five felt their worries were not taken seriously.

Mental health support also improved year on year, with more women asked about their mental health and more feeling supported in this way.

Kate Terroni, CQC’s deputy chief executive, said: “It is encouraging to see that satisfaction among many of those surveyed remains high, and a real positive that for some aspects of care people are reporting a better experience than in 2022.

“However, it’s very clear that far too many women and people using maternity services feel their care could have been better.

“Positive feedback about the availability of staff and being able to get help or speak to a midwife while in hospital has declined over time.

“This echoes what we’re hearing directly from front line staff – many of whom have shared their own concerns about the impact of staff shortages on their ability to provide care.”

