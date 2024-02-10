What the papers say – February 10

Rishi Sunak’s promise to ease taxes to reward “hard work” is among the stories leading Saturday’s papers.

The Prime Minister’s comments feature in The Times, as he tells critics who doubt he can turn his party’s fortunes around he is “totally up for the fight”.

The Times: I’ll ease tax to reward hard work, vows Sunak #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CmtabVKy4c — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 9, 2024

Meanwhile, the FTWeekend leads with Mr Sunak recording £1.8 million in capital gains last year.

FT Weekend: Sunak makes £1.8mn capital gains as hestruggles to engage with hard-up voters #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/j9IrLriqmr — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 9, 2024

The Daily Express reports Boris Johnson is weighing a political comeback in an effort to give the Tories a boost in the polls.

Daily Express: BORIS MULLING OVER PLEAS TO HELP TORIES FIGHT ELECTION #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qSNwg8gQGs — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 9, 2024

According to The Telegraph, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research has found British firms are increasingly looking abroad to fill vacancies.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'British firms giving up on British workers'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Fvaz82F0iM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 9, 2024

The Daily Mirror says the King has bonded with Sarah Ferguson over their respective cancer battles.

The Guardian reports there are fears of a potential “bloodbath” as Israel prepares to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The Guardian: ‘Bloodbath’ fears as Israel prepares to invade Rafah #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JjiKTrKclV — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 9, 2024

The Daily Mail leads with claims Iran is recruiting British Muslims on pilgrimages in the Middle East to spy on Britain.

Daily Mail: Iranians 'recruit pilgrims to spy in Britain' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FEzxv035Ri — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 9, 2024

The iweekend says Democrats in the US fear President Joe Biden’s memory lapses could open the door for Donald Trump’s second presidency.

i weekend: Biden memory lapses open the door for Trump to return as US president #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/y8mKVrSAXk — George Mann (@sgfmann) February 9, 2024

The Sun reports TV presenter Ant McPartlin is expecting his first child at the age of 48.

On tomorrow's front page: Ant McPartlin’s baby joy as it’s revealed TV star is having first child in few months with wife Anne-Mariehttps://t.co/taRoxdhz0o pic.twitter.com/Sk3qAkkG1t — The Sun (@TheSun) February 9, 2024

And the Daily Star leads with a study finding bald men are “irresistible” to women.