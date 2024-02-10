What the papers say – February 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – February 10

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Rishi Sunak’s promise to ease taxes to reward “hard work” is among the stories leading Saturday’s papers.

The Prime Minister’s comments feature in The Times, as he tells critics who doubt he can turn his party’s fortunes around he is “totally up for the fight”.

Meanwhile, the FTWeekend leads with Mr Sunak recording £1.8 million in capital gains last year.

The Daily Express reports Boris Johnson is weighing a political comeback in an effort to give the Tories a boost in the polls.

According to The Telegraph, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research has found British firms are increasingly looking abroad to fill vacancies.

The Daily Mirror says the King has bonded with Sarah Ferguson over their respective cancer battles.

The Guardian reports there are fears of a potential “bloodbath” as Israel prepares to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The Daily Mail leads with claims Iran is recruiting British Muslims on pilgrimages in the Middle East to spy on Britain.

The iweekend says Democrats in the US fear President Joe Biden’s memory lapses could open the door for Donald Trump’s second presidency.

The Sun reports TV presenter Ant McPartlin is expecting his first child at the age of 48.

And the Daily Star leads with a study finding bald men are “irresistible” to women.