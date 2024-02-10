India batter Virat Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons

India batter Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England due to personal reasons.

The 35-year-old previously withdrew from the first two matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Saturday his absence will extend into the final three Tests in Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

A statement from the BCCI read: “Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons.

“The Board fully respects and supports Mr Kohli’s decision.”

With almost 9,000 Test runs and 29 centuries banked, former captain Kohli, who averages 56.38 on home soil against England, has been a big miss in India’s middle order in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Virat Kohli will not feature in India’s final three Tests against England (Adam Davy/PA)

Commenting on his withdrawal from the first two matches, the BCCI stated: “Certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.”

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul are back in India’s 17-man squad for the final three Tests, but their participation is “subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team”.

However, Shreyas Iyer, who failed to pass 35 in his four innings, has not been selected for the remaining three Tests.

The series is level at 1-1 ahead of the third Test which starts in Rajkot on Thursday.