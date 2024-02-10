India batter Virat Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
India batter Virat Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons

By Press Association
Virat Kohli will not face England (Adam Davy/PA)
India batter Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England due to personal reasons.

The 35-year-old previously withdrew from the first two matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Saturday his absence will extend into the final three Tests in Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

A statement from the BCCI read: “Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons.

“The Board fully respects and supports Mr Kohli’s decision.”

With almost 9,000 Test runs and 29 centuries banked, former captain Kohli, who averages 56.38 on home soil against England, has been a big miss in India’s middle order in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Virat Kohli will not feature in India’s final three Tests against England (Adam Davy/PA)

Commenting on his withdrawal from the first two matches, the BCCI stated: “Certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.”

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul are back in India’s 17-man squad for the final three Tests, but their participation is “subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team”.

However, Shreyas Iyer, who failed to pass 35 in his four innings, has not been selected for the remaining three Tests.

The series is level at 1-1 ahead of the third Test which starts in Rajkot on Thursday.