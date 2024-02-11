Super Bowl half-time show attracts biggest names in music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Super Bowl half-time show attracts biggest names in music

By Press Association
Rihanna performs during the half-time show at Super Bowl in 2023 (Anthony Behar/PA)
Usher will make his Super Bowl headline debut in the much-anticipated half-time show on Sunday.

The half-time show of the American football showpiece is one of the most coveted slots in music, attracting the biggest names in the industry.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at previous performers:

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles – Super Bowl LVII – State Farm Stadium
– Rihanna

Last year the pop megastar kicked off her live headline performance with a major reveal, confirming she was pregnant with her second child.

The hit-heavy show saw Rihanna suspended above the stadium, dressed in a bold red jumpsuit, treating fans to a selection of tracks from her extensive catalogue, including Bitch Better Have My Money, We Found Love and Umbrella.

Throughout the performance, Rihanna commanded the stage, strolling up and down alongside a flock of dancers dressed in white hoodies and sweat pants, at one point stopping to touch up her make-up and performing razor-sharp choreography.

– Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Show – New Jersey
Eminem and Snoop Dogg (Doug Peters/PA)

In 2022, the hip hop heavyweights took to the stage alongside a surprise appearance from 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, who appeared hanging upside down before joining the party with a performance of his hit song In Da Club.

R&B star Blige showed off her vocal range, while Eminem performed a rendition of Lose Yourself, and Lamar, Dr Dre and his protege Snoop Dogg sang their song The Next Episode.

A performance of West Coast rap anthem California Love followed, with Dre singing the lyrics by the late Tupac Shakur.

– Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Show – New York
Jennifer Lopez (PA)

The pop superstars delivered a colourful display of Latin pride during their much-anticipated show, which was the first time two Latina woman had headlined the event.

The performance contained hit songs, fireworks, a small army of backing dancers and a cameo from J-Lo’s daughter, who was 11 at the time.

Colombian singer Shakira kicked off the performance with a medley of some of her biggest songs, including Empire, She Wolf and Whenever, Wherever, singing in Spanish and English.

Bronx-born Lopez arrived on a pole, a reminder of her acclaimed turn in stripper drama Hustlers, and opened with a snippet of her hit Jenny From The Block.

– Maroon 5

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2019 – Wembley Stadium
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The band, fronted by Adam Levine, performed some of their best-known hits, including This Love, Girls Like You, She Will Be Loved and Sugar during their 2019 headline slot.

The performance featured a surprise appearance from US rapper Travis Scott, who was introduced by a SpongeBob SquarePants animated short before an asteroid light installation announced his arrival on stage.

Fans were unimpressed by the performance and voiced their displeasure on Twitter.

– Lady Gaga

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Lady Gaga (Ian West/PA)

The US star performed a medley of her biggest hits during a patriotic performance, singing God Bless America and This Land Is Your Land.

She also performed Poker Face, Born This Way and Telephone before donning a gold jacket with spiked shoulders for her rendition of Just Dance.

Gaga ended the half-time show by jumping off the stage to catch a football thrown towards her.

– Beyonce

In 2013, the US star performed hit after hit, as well as bringing out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, treating fans to a Destiny’s Child reunion.

Beyonce returned to the Super Bowl in 2016 for a star-studded half-time show alongside headliners Coldplay and guest Bruno Mars, performing a medley of hits for the 50th Super Bowl.