Huge satirical models of Trump, Putin and Zelensky at German carnival parades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Huge satirical models of Trump, Putin and Zelensky at German carnival parades

By Press Association
A float depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is driven through the streets during the Rose Monday parade in Cologne (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)
A float depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is driven through the streets during the Rose Monday parade in Cologne (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

Throngs of revellers took to the streets of Germany’s carnival strongholds on Monday, accompanied by floats that satirised the Ukrainian and Russian presidents, German politicians, former US President Donald Trump and many others.

Shrove Monday parades are a traditional high point of carnival celebrations in Cologne, Duesseldorf, Mainz and other places in western Germany, drawing large crowds of locals and visitors.

Germany Carnival Parade
Carnival floats address current political issues both in Germany and abroad, with Donald Trump a particular focus (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Every year, floats address current national and global political issues with biting sarcasm.

This year, a larger-than-life Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky progressed through the streets of Cologne with a sign reading “To be or NATO be”.

Mr Zelensky wants Ukraine to be able to join the Western military alliance.

Germany Carnival
A float depicting Barbies and Ken, with the characters of Russian President Vladimir Putin Alice Weidel of AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht of BSW (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

In Duesseldorf, a float depicted Mr Trump stabbing a Ukrainian soldier in the back — a reference to opposition among Republicans to aid for Ukraine.

Another had the former president and 2024 presidential candidate carrying scissors and a US flag cut into the shape of a swastika.

Germany Carnival Parade
A carnival float depicts a reveller unmasking Adolf Hitler as AfD (Alternative for Germany) politician during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

In Mainz, a Barbies and Ken pink car float featured Russian President Vladimir Putin behind Alice Weidel and Sahra Wagenknecht, the co-leaders of German political parties the far-right Alternative for Germany and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, that criticise sanctions against Russia and oppose weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

The war between Israel and Hamas was also a theme.

Germany Carnival Parade
A float depicting an Israel tank, Palestinians and a Hamas militant joined the parade in Duesseldorf (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A float in Duesseldorf depicted a figure in military garb labelled “Hamas” pushing what appeared to be a family toward an Israeli tank.

Germany’s unpopular government came in for lampooning, with chancellor Olaf Scholz portrayed as a sloth and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as an elephant in a porcelain shop, the German equivalent of a bull in a china shop.