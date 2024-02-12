Trump attends federal court for closed hearing in classified documents case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Trump attends federal court for closed hearing in classified documents case

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the Federal Courthouse in Fort Pierce (Marta Lavandier/AP)
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the Federal Courthouse in Fort Pierce (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Donald Trump arrived at a federal courthouse in Florida for a closed hearing in his criminal case charging the former US President with mishandling classified documents.

The hearing on Monday morning was scheduled as a procedural hearing, closed to the public, to discuss the procedures for handling classified evidence in the trial currently set for May 20.

US district judge Aileen Cannon set arguments in the morning from defence lawyers and in the afternoon from prosecutors, each outside of the other’s presence.

Trump Classified Documents
Supporters of former US President Donald Trump stand near the US Federal Courthouse in Fort Pierce (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Supporters with signs and flags assembled outside a courthouse barricade as a Trump campaign message to allies with the subject line of “I’m in court. Again!” warned that unspecified opponents “want me arrested” and “erased from the ballot”.

The message reinforced his team’s strategy of politicising his four criminal prosecutions, including in Florida, where he faces dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding highly classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate as well as obstructing FBI efforts to get them back.

“Defence counsel shall be prepared to discuss their defence theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant or helpful to the defence,” Cannon wrote in scheduling the hearing.

It comes as prosecutors have also revealed that a prospective government witness has received threats over social media that are now the subject of federal investigation.

Mr Trump’s motorcade arrived at the courthouse in Fort Pierce shortly after 9am.

Donald Trump is pictured (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
The hearing is one of several voluntary court dates that Mr Trump has attended in recent weeks (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

He left the building in his motorcade after 2pm while supporters shouted his name.

The hearing is one of several voluntary court dates that Mr Trump has attended in recent weeks, including appeals court arguments last month in Washington, as he looks to demonstrate to supporters that he intends to fight his criminal prosecutions while also seeking to reclaim the White House in November.

In addition to the Florida case, Mr Trump faces charges in Atlanta and Washington related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

He’s also charged in state court in New York in connection with hush money payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing.