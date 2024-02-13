Police drop tear gas on Indian farmers heading for New Delhi crop prices protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police drop tear gas on Indian farmers heading for New Delhi crop prices protest

By Press Association
Indian authorities deployed heavy security on Tuesday to stop thousands of protesting farmers who were marching towards New Delhi to renew their demands for assured crop prices (AP)
Indian authorities deployed heavy security on Tuesday to stop thousands of protesting farmers who were marching towards New Delhi to renew their demands for assured crop prices (AP)

Indian police used tear gas and detained some farmers who tried to break barricades blocking their way to New Delhi on Tuesday to demand guaranteed crop prices in a repeat of 2021 protests, when they camped on the capital’s outskirts for more than a year.

Tear gas canisters were dropped on the protesting farmers from a drone at one of the border points that leads to New Delhi, where tens of thousands of farmers are heading on tractors and trucks.

Police sealed multiple entry points into the city by erecting barriers of barbed wire, spikes and cement blocks.

Large gatherings in the capital were banned and internet services were suspended in some districts of neighbouring Haryana state.

India Farmer Protests
Police barricade a major highway at Ghazipur near New Delhi to stop thousands of protesting farmers from entering the capital (AP)

The renewed protests come more than two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew controversial agriculture laws that had triggered the protests in which tens of thousands of farmers camped outside the capital throughout a harsh winter and a devastating Covid-19 surge.

Farmers, who began their march from northern Haryana and Punjab states, are asking for a guaranteed minimum support price for all farm produce.

The government protects agricultural producers against any sharp fall in farm prices by announcing a minimum purchase price on certain essential crops at the beginning of the sowing season, taking into account the cost of production.

India Farmer Protests
Farmers, who began their march from northern Haryana and Punjab states, are asking for a guaranteed minimum support price for all farm produce (Manish Swarup/AP)

Farmers are also pressing the government to meet its promise to double their income.

The withdrawal of the agricultural laws in November 2021 was seen as a major retreat by the Modi government.

The government at that time said it would set up a panel of farmers and government officials to find ways to ensure support prices for all farm produce. Multiple meetings since then have made no progress.

The march comes just months before national elections in India, in which Mr Modi is widely expected to win a third term.

India Farmer Protests
Police guard a major highway at Singhu, near New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP)

“We do not want to break any barricades. We want resolution of our issues through dialogue. But if they (the government) do nothing then what will we do? It is our compulsion,” Sarwan Singh Pandher, a leader of one of the farmers’ groups, told reporters on Tuesday.

He said talks between farm leaders and government ministers on Monday had failed to produce any consensus on their key demands and that the government had refused to make a decision.

Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India and politicians have long considered it unwise to alienate them.

Some farmer and trade unions have also announced a countrywide rural strike on Friday.