Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera reprise Barbie roles for Oscars promo

By Press Association
Ryan Gosling (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Gosling (Ian West/PA)

Ryan Gosling, Dame Helen Mirren, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon have reprised their roles from Barbie to help Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel find his way to the ceremony.

The talk show host, who will return to hosting duties for the fourth time next month, pays a visit to McKinnon’s Weird Barbie in a promotional video for the ceremony.

Barbie, the highest grossing film of last year, is conspicuously absent from a number of Oscars categories, with Margot Robbie missing from best actress and Greta Gerwig absent from best director.

The film is nominated for best picture, while Gosling and Ferrera are nominated in supporting categories.

In the clip, narrated by Dame Helen, Weird Barbie suggests that Kimmel must be “midlife crisis Ken” or “lost everything in the divorce Ken” before showing him a map on how to get to Oscarsland.

Echoing the travelling montage from Barbie, Weird Barbie takes Kimmel on a trip in her Weird Wagon, via many of the best picture contenders.

On the way they see Bella Baxter, Emma Stone’s character from Poor Things, whom McKinnon describes as “even weirder Barbie”.

They also go via Osage County, the location of Killers Of The Flower Moon, and Carnegie Hall, a location from Maestro.

Arriving at the Oscars, Ferrera, reprising her role as Gloria, appears and echoes her famous monologue from Barbie about the challenges of being a modern woman, but this time about what an impossible job it is to be the ceremony host.

She tells him: “You have to be extraordinary but somehow you’re always doing it wrong, you have to make fun of people but you can’t make too much fun of people.

“You have to give everybody enough time but you can’t go long, and you are the centre of attention but almost nobody cares you’re there.”

At the end, Kimmel replies: “That is it, I think what you’re saying is hosting the Oscars is even harder than being a woman.”

She responds: “That’s not at all what I was saying.”

Gosling, as Ken, then appears in the back seat of the car to poke fun at the trend of stars getting burgers from fast food chain In-N-Out after awards shows.

He adds: “Good thing Greta’s got director in the bag.”

Ferrera’s Gloria then whispers in his ear to break the news Gerwig was snubbed in the best director category, prompting him to scream hysterically.

Kimmel will host the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10.