Labradoodle to be third-time dad on Valentine’s Day after unsuccessful love life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Labradoodle to be third-time dad on Valentine’s Day after unsuccessful love life

By Press Association
Gershwin, labradoodle guide dog, will become a dad for the third time despite previously having an unsuccessful love life (Guide Dogs)
Gershwin, labradoodle guide dog, will become a dad for the third time despite previously having an unsuccessful love life (Guide Dogs)

A labradoodle is to become a father for the third time and expects his puppies to arrive on Valentine’s Day, despite previously being unsuccessful in love.

Gershwin, a five-year-old guide dog from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, is considered a stud among Guide Dogs staff, but the charity said he has lacked success in his love life.

The labradoodle, who is part of the Guide Dogs breeding programme, successfully romanced his Labrador partner, Bella, and is expecting at least 10 puppies to arrive on Wednesday – marking his third litter of puppies.

Gershwin has been on only three successful dates in his four-year career, which is less than expected as guide dogs average three litters per year.

A labradoodle male and a Labrador female
Gershwin (left) with his partner, Bella, who are expecting at least 10 puppies to arrive on Valentine’s Day (Guide Dogs)

Labradoodles make up only 2% of the working guide dog population, according to Guide Dogs, and he is currently the only labradoodle in the breeding programme.

Gershwin has now been promoted to top poodle position after the charity’s previous poodle retired, and it is hoped the labradoodle will continue to sire more litters in the future.

Despite not immediately finding love, he seems to have captured the hearts of Guide Dog volunteers as Lucy Parkes, breeding dog volunteer, said seeing Gershwin was “love at first sight”.

Ms Parkes, who has cared for the labradoodle since he was 18 months old, said: “Gershwin is very good looking, but I know I’m biased.

“He’s different to other dogs, in that he is unique. I’ve never met another dog like him.”

Ms Parkes also hopes Gershwin’s love life improves and helps provide more puppies for the charity.

Labradoodle lies on dog bed with toys
Gershwin is looked after by breeding dog volunteer, Lucy Parkes, who described seeing Gershwin as “love at first sight” (Guide Dogs)

She said: “He won’t have a lot of mating opportunities as only so many labradoodles are produced each year. He’s very well looked after.

“He lives with me permanently and he has regular fertility tests, a prostate scan, an eye test and so on.

“I love being a Breeding Dog Volunteer. It’s a great way to have a dog because of all the excellent support you have.

“Hopefully Gershwin will have a long and successful future providing puppies to help people with sight loss.”

Gershwin joined the charity’s breeding programme in 2020 after being part of a guide dog school in Canada.

Guide Dogs – which typically trains Labradors, golden retrievers, German shepherds and other cross breeds – is training more labradoodles in hopes that combining the strengths from poodles and Labradors will produce an effective guide dog.