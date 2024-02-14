Increase in wood burners offsets cuts in pollution from cars – official data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Increase in wood burners offsets cuts in pollution from cars – official data

By Press Association
Increases in wood burners in homes and the use of biomass in industry have offset drops in pollution from cars and electricity generation, official figures show (Alamy/PA)
Increases in wood burners in homes and the use of biomass in industry have offset drops in pollution from cars and electricity generation, official figures show.

Statistics reveal that pollutants known as particulate matter (PM) fell significantly since the 1970s but emissions have been relatively steady in recent years.

PMs are small particles made up of a variety of materials, some of which can be toxic, and some of which can enter the bloodstream and be transported round the body with serious impact on health.

Vehicles on the M5 near Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
The data shows exhaust emissions have decreased by over 90% since 1996 due to stricter vehicle standards, but particles given off from brakes, tyres and road wear have increased (Ben Birchall/PA)

The data released by the Environment Department (Defra) show that levels of the bigger particles, known as PM10, increased by 1% between 2021 and 2022, though they have fallen 82% since 1970.

Smaller particles, known as PM2.5 decreased by 2% between 2021 and 2022, and have fallen 88% since 1970.

Burning fuels in homes, largely wood burned in wood burners and open fires, contributed 29% of total PM2.5 emissions in 2022, and 15% of PM10 emissions.

Emissions of particulate matter from burning wood in homes have increased by 56% in the decade to 2022, the data shows.

Road transport also continues to be a major source of particulate pollution, responsible for 18% of PM2.5 emissions and 16% of PM10 emissions in 2022.

Exhaust emissions have decreased by over 90% since 1996 due to stricter vehicle standards, but particles given off from brakes, tyres and road wear have increased by 15% for PM2.5 and 14% for PM10.

That is because the overall number of miles travelled by vehicles each year in the UK has increased since the 1990s.

Emissions from industrial combustion – burning fuels to generate energy for industrial use – and processes such as producing steel are also major sources of particulate matter.

Overall, the statistical release said the long term decrease in particulate matter was largely driven by reduction in the burning of coal and improved emissions standards for transport and industrial processes.

But since the late 2000s the rate of falls in the pollutants has reduced.

Considerable decreases in emissions from some sources, such as road transport and the energy sector, have been “largely offset” by an increase in wood burning in homes and using biomass fuels in industry, it said.