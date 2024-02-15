At least eight children among 22 injured in shooting near Super Bowl parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

At least eight children among 22 injured in shooting near Super Bowl parade

By Press Association
Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City (Reed Hoffmann/AP)
Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

At least eight children are among 22 people who were wounded by gunfire in a shooting at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, authorities said.

Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference that one person was dead, identified by her radio station as a DJ.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Ms Graves said.

She said three people had been taken into custody and firearms had been recovered.

Police did not immediately release any details about the people taken into custody, possible motives for the shootings or what kind of weapons were used.

“There’s a lot of work ahead. This is just the beginning stages,” she said. “All of that is being actively investigated.”

Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said all of the injured children are expected to make a full recovery.

She told reporters: “I want to clarify that we have had 12 patients that we have treated, 11 of which are children with nine gunshot wounds… all of those patients we expect to have a full recovery, none of which are in critical condition.”

City mayor Quinton Lucas said: “This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City, the likes of which we’ll remember for some time.”

Radio station KKFI said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening that DJ Lisa Lopez was killed in the shooting.

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” KKFI said in a statement.

President Joe Biden said the shooting “cuts deep in the American soul” and called on people to press Congress to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity gun magazines and for other gun measures that have been rejected by Republicans.

“Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for?” he said.

Mr Biden noted that Wednesday was the anniversary of the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people and said there have been more mass shootings in 2024 “than there have been days in the year”.

Social media users posted shocking video. One user’s video showed someone apparently performing chest compressions on a shooting victim as another person, seemingly writhing in pain, lay on the ground nearby.

People screamed in the background.

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football
The shooting followed the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade Charlie Riedel/AP)

Another video showed two onlookers chase and tackle someone, holding that person down until two police officers arrived.

Lisa Money of Kansas City, Kansas, was trying to gather some confetti near the end of the parade when she heard somebody yell, “Down, down, everybody down”.

At first She thought somebody might be joking until she saw the Swat team jumping over the fence.

“I can’t believe it really happened. Who in their right mind would do something like this? This is supposed to be a day of celebration for everybody in the city and the surrounding area. and then you’ve got some idiot that wants to come along and do something like this,” she said.

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football
A woman is taken to an ambulance (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Kevin Sanders, 53, of Lenexa, Kansas, said he heard what sounded like fireworks and then people running. Calm returned but 10 minutes later, ambulances started showing up.

“It sucks that someone had to ruin the celebration, but we are in a big city,” Mr Sanders said.

Lisa Augustine, spokeswoman for Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said the hospital “is receiving patients from the rally.”

St Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City received one gunshot patient in a critical condition and one walk-in patient with injuries that were not life threatening, spokeswoman Laurel Gifford said.

The University of Kansas Health System was treating one person wounded in the shooting, said Jill Jensen Chadwick, news director for the health system.

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football
Emergency personnel arrive (Charlie Riedel/AP)

“When you have this many casualties, it’s going to get spread out among a lot of hospitals so that you don’t overwhelm any single ER,” she said.

Missouri governor Mike Parson and his wife were at the parade when shots were fired but are safe, he tweeted.

“State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts,” he said. “As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims.”

Chiefs’ trainer Rick Burkholder said he was with coach Andy Reid and other coaches and staff members, and the team was on buses and returning to Arrowhead Stadium.

Areas that had been filled with crowds were empty after the shooting, with police and firefighters standing and talking behind an area restricted by yellow tape.

Crowds had lined the route, with fans climbing trees and street poles, or standing on rooftops for a better view.

Players rolled through the crowd on double-decker buses, DJs and drummers heralding their arrival. Owner Clark Hunt was on one of the buses, holding the Lombardi Trophy.