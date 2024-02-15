Donald Trump stands by remarks about not defending Nato members after backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Donald Trump stands by remarks about not defending Nato members after backlash

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in South Carolina (David Yeazell/AP)
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in South Carolina (David Yeazell/AP)

Former President Donald Trump has again said that if he returns to the White House, he would not defend Nato members that do not meet defence spending targets.

It comes days after he set off alarms in Europe by suggesting he would tell Russia to attack Nato allies he considered delinquent.

Speaking at a campaign rally in South Carolina on Wednesday, he retold the story of his alleged conversation with the head of a Nato member country that had not met its obligations.

This time, though, he left out the line that drew the most outrage — encouraging Russia “to do whatever the hell they want”.

“Look, if they’re not going to pay, we’re not going to protect. OK?” he said.

A spokesperson for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign said on Wednesday: “Donald Trump just gave Vladimir Putin the best possible Valentine’s Day present: his pinky-promise to give Putin the green light to mow down our allies in Europe if he’s elected president.”

Mr Biden previously excoriated Mr Trump for his remarks about Nato, calling them “dangerous”, “un-American”, and “shocking”.

Mr Biden has also pushed for a foreign aid package to assist Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion.

Mr Trump has opposed the aid and said that the US should instead provide a loan to Ukraine.

“Why should you just hand it over to them?” he said.