Two teenagers arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Bristol

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of another teenager in Bristol, police have said.

Officers were called to West Street in the St Philip’s area of the city at 6pm on Wednesday.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, died at the scene.

Detectives have established the attack had happened in Rawnsley Park in nearby Easton.

The victim has not been formally identified or named by police.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, Bristol Commander for Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The team investigating yesterday’s incident are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice.

“This evening, two 15-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the investigation and they have been taken to police custody where they will be questioned.

“Our collective thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during what is undoubtedly a very difficult time.

“Specialist family liaison officers have been assigned to the family to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation.”

The murder comes weeks after Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, died after being stabbed in the Knowle West area of the city.

Mr Runacres said there is “nothing to indicate” Wednesday’s stabbing was linked to the one in Knowle West, but they were looking at whether it was linked to other incidents.

He told reporters at the scene earlier on Thursday: “We fully appreciate the magnitude of this incident, and other similar incidents we have seen in recent weeks.

“We are keeping an open mind as to whether last night’s tragedy is linked to other recent assaults.

“We know these incidents are causing concern in our communities, which is why we have launched an operation to tackle serious violence among young people.

“(There is) nothing to indicate any connection at all to the incident in Knowle West, I want to stress that, but we need to keep an open mind around any other links.”

Additional stop-and-search powers came into force at 5pm on Thursday and will last an initial 24 hours, but could be extended.

He added: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We understand the fear that exists in some communities around stop and search.”

We’re launching a new proactive operation dedicated to tackling and disrupting serious violence and knife crime involving young people. It follows a number of recent incidents which have tragically resulted in the deaths of teenage boys.https://t.co/pO2FM7qwR1 — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) February 15, 2024

The A420 was closed between West Street and the Lawrence Hill roundabout for crime scene investigation work.

On Thursday, investigators wearing white forensic suits were seen examining the area and taking photographs.

A yellow and white forensic tent was erected over a picnic bench in the park, close to children’s play equipment.

Dan Norris, mayor of the West of England, called for a new approach to tackling what he described as a “growing trend” of knife violence.

He said: “People across the West of England are rightly concerned about what appears to be a growing trend of knife violence.

“This can’t go on. We must learn the lessons of this and other recent tragic knife incidents across our region. A new approach to knife crime, including its complex causes, is desperately needed.”

Marvin Rees, the mayor of Bristol, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Bristol is waking up to tragic news. I can’t begin to imagine what the victim’s family are experiencing, my thoughts are with them.

“This needs to stop. We will make every effort to support the family, the police and local community at this time.”

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford said: “I have asked the chief constable to explore the full range of practice options that the police have at their disposal for prevention and deterrent, and to explore options of bringing into the force psychologists and academics to audit the best practice for the prevention of knife crime.

“I really want to understand why young men feel the need to carry knives and commit violence and how to stop it.”

Arif Khan, a local businessman and community leader, said residents were “totally appalled” by what had happened.

He said: “We are very worried, especially the families around Rawnsley House and Stapleton Road.

“We went knocking doors, seeing people, asking how they felt and believe me a lot of families are in tears, their children are frightened.

“The children have only got this little area to play and come out and they are hesitant coming out in day time and walking around here.”

He described meeting families who were in tears, with children hiding behind their parents.

He added: “There’s a school round the corner, a community centre which people love and enjoy, but I think it will take some time for them to start coming out.

“Bristol is a city of sanctuary, it has always been a multi-faith, multi-cultural city, but what we’ve noticed over the past few months, everybody is concerned.

“Wherever you go in Bristol people are hesitant and scared, they don’t know what’s round the corner.”

Contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101 quoting reference number 5224039827 with information.