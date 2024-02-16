Rugby player who blamed cancer symptoms on workout strain seeks stem cell donor

A rugby player who thought his cancer symptoms were due to starting a new year fitness regime is in urgent need of a stem cell transplant.

Ellis Joseph, 26, from Bristol, first noticed he was feeling fatigued and becoming breathless earlier this year, but thought this was because he was doing more gym sessions.

When he saw a doctor, he was told he had a throat infection and was given antibiotics.

On January 25, with symptoms persisting, Mr Joseph visited hospital on the advice of a 111 call handler and was diagnosed with leukaemia.

After being admitted to intensive care to begin a round of chemotherapy, he was told he needs a stem cell transplant but the search could prove difficult due to his ethnicity.

Mr Joseph (right) with mother Clare (Anthony Nolan/PA)

His mother Clare Joseph said: “Because Ellis’s grandparents are from Antigua, he’s mixed heritage.

“His consultant explained that finding a match could be more difficult because of this.

“Ellis is passionate about raising awareness of the stem cell register now because we had no idea it was possible to donate your stem cells, so there must be millions of others like us, who don’t realise.

“He’s committed to spreading the word.”

Mr Joseph, who plays for rugby union side Old Redcliffians, only has half-siblings so will need cells from a stranger whose genetics match his.

He said: “Raising awareness is not about me, there will be other people out there in the same position who have been diagnosed as shockingly as I have this year.

“If we can get more people on the register, then hopefully it may be easier for them to find a donor.”

Ms Joseph said her son has remained “super positive” keeping a sense of humour throughout his treatment.

Anthony Nolan blood cancer charity chief executive Henny Braund said: “People like Ellis who are from a minority ethnic background are more likely to have a rare tissue type, so are less likely to find a perfect matching donor on the stem cell register.

“This is why it’s vital that anyone aged between 16 and 30 considers registering as a potential stem cell donor.

“Someone’s ethnicity should never be a barrier. At Anthony Nolan we’re committed to ensuring every patient who needs a stem cell transplant receives one and has the best access to, experience of and outcome from treatment.

“We’re recruiting potential donors from all backgrounds and conducting research to better understand barriers to healthcare. We hope Ellis gets the good news he and his family are waiting for very soon.”

Anthony Nolan runs a register for potential stem cell donors at anthonynolan.org/help-save-a-life/join-stem-cell-register.