What the papers say – February 16 By Press Association February 16 2024, 12:35am February 16 2024, 12:35am

A collection of British newspapers (PA) A majority of Friday's newspapers lead with the British economy falling into a recession. The Daily Mirror, The Independent and the Financial Times all report on the Prime Minister's general election headaches to come as Britain dips into a recession. MIRROR: Rishession #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d4jydeNBYa— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024 INDEPENDENT: Sunak braced for double poll blow as recession bites #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EWNVLeqg7K— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024 FT UK: Britain's slide into recession creates another big election hurdle for Sunak #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/foiWkqJ1cs— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024 The Guardian, the i, the Daily Mail, and The Daily Telegraph all lead with pieces about Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and his reported upcoming tax cuts. THE GUARDIAN: PM warned against cuts as UK falls into recession #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1F5CqC8RUj— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024 I: UK slips into recession #TomorrowsPapersTODAY pic.twitter.com/xpGU33MR4W— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024 Introducing #TomorrowsPapersToday from:#DailyMailNow go hold and go for big tax cuts Mr HuntFor a comprehensive collection of newspapers, explore: https://t.co/zvOl5CpDm7Don't forget to support journalism – #buyanewspaper or #buyapaper for the latest updates! pic.twitter.com/7gawfTW5eL— #TomorrowsPapersToday – The Press Room (@channel_tsc) February 15, 2024 TELEGRAPH: Hunt to shelve 2p income tax cut #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sRhTDXrkck— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024 The Times writes that businesses are warning Labour against a full rewrite of employment laws, warning it may have dire consequences for the economy. THE TIMES: Don't rush to rewrite staff rights, Labour told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hCytn2PbQI— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024 Metro reports that blasting sluggish sperm with soundwaves may revive them, according to a recent study. METRO: Baby Boom! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gwmt8Wo4iu— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024 The Daily Express runs a story on British Gas, with calls to slash customer bills after the energy company reported record profits. DAILY EXPRESS: Now just do it! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/46sQMwn61A— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024 And the Daily Star splashes with a story on an "amazing" talking dog in Barnsley. STAR: Amazing talking dog of Barnsley #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NqymnQEOx5— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 15, 2024