Roy Hodgson’s love for football will see him make swift return – Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was taken ill during training on Thursday (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson’s love of the game will see him determined to return to the dugout as soon as he is well enough, according to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Hodgson fell ill during training on Thursday and was taken to hospital for further tests, with his condition later being described as “stable” by the Premier League club.

The 76-year-old had been set to speak at a scheduled press conference at 1.30pm on Thursday ahead of the upcoming match at Everton on Monday night, but members of the media waiting outside Palace’s training ground in New Beckenham were informed the briefing would not take place.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson (centre) shakes hands with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (2nd right)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (second, right) has sent his best wishes to Hodgson (Justin Setterfield/PA)

According to reports, Palace are set to sack Hodgson, with former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner a strong favourite to take the job.

Arsenal beat Palace 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on January 20, which was the start of a four-game winning streak as they look to keep up the pace in the title race.

Arteta wished former England boss Hodgson a swift recovery, and understands what the pressures of the job can bring at both ends of the table.

“Hopefully, he’s feeling much better and if that’s the case, knowing Roy, I think he will be in tomorrow because he loves it so much,” the Arsenal manager said at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Burnley.

“But yeah, we all got really worried with the situation and hopefully he is fine.”

On the stresses managers work under, Arteta added: “There is that part, but there is the part of joy and how beautiful our jobs are as well.

“A lot of times (pressure) is in relation to where you are, but it is part of the job.”

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson (left) and his assistant Ray Lewington
Ray Lewington, right, could help take the team for the Everton match (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Friday was understood to be a scheduled rest day for the Palace squad ahead of the trip to Merseyside.

Ray Lewington and fellow assistant Paddy McCarthy are expected to take charge for the Everton game should Hodgson need any extra time off following his spell in hospital.

Palace sit 15th in the table, five points above the relegation zone, heading into the weekend’s Premier League fixtures games.

Hodgson took charge of his 200th match as Eagles manager on Monday when his side were beaten 3-1 at Selhurst Park by Chelsea.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson
Roy Hodgson and Ray Lewington also worked together with England (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The veteran former England boss is in his second spell in charge of the south London club, having returned for the final 10 games of last season when he signed a short-term deal to take over from the sacked Patrick Vieira.

Hodgson guided the club to an 11th-placed finish before agreeing to continue as manager for the 2023-24 campaign.

Palace have won just six of 24 league fixtures this term, with only three of those victories coming since a 1-0 success at Manchester United in September.

Oliver Glasner during a press conference
Oliver Glasner is a strong favourite to take over as Palace boss (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Disgruntled fans have displayed banners in recent weeks calling for Hodgson to be sacked and vented frustration with how the club is being run.

Austrian Glasner guided Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022 following a penalty shoot-out victory over Rangers in Seville.

The 49-year-old, who has also managed Wolfsburg, has been out of work since leaving the Bundesliga side last summer.