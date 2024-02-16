Virgin Media O2 announces plans to create BT Openreach rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Virgin Media O2 announces plans to create BT Openreach rival

By Press Association
The UK network provider said the new company would underpin its full fibre take-up and rollout as well as offering the first major alternative to BT Openreach (PA)

Virgin Media O2 has said it will create a new dedicated fixed network company, the first of its kind to challenge BT Openreach in the UK.

The new network company will sit within Virgin Media O2, but as a subsidiary consisting of its cable and fibre assets, purely focused on its fixed network – which includes areas such as broadband.

The UK network provider said the new company would underpin its full fibre take-up and rollout as well as offering the first major alternative to BT Openreach.

It said Virgin Media O2’s other business areas, including its consumer business and mobile network, will remain unchanged.

Lutz Schuler, Virgin Media O2’s chief executive, said: “This is a logical evolution of our fibre strategy that creates a clear, focused and scaled network entity within the Virgin Media O2 family which underpins our shift to a fully fibre network and reinforces our position as the leading challenger to Openreach in the market.

“Working closely with our shareholders, this network business will provide a platform for potential altnet consolidation and wholesale opportunities in future, offering widescale network choice for other providers, as well as giving financing optionality.

“While nothing changes today work is well under way and you’ll hear more from us later in the year.”

Industry expert and analyst Kester Mann, from CCS Insight, said: “Virgin Media O2’s plans to move into the fixed-line wholesale market by offering access to its fibre and cable networks to other providers represents a direct challenge to BT’s Openreach unit.

“Creating a new network company with a dedicated team could enable Virgin Media O2 to pursue merger and acquisition opportunities in the fixed-line broadband market.

“With dozens of alternative providers, the UK is ripe for consolidation and such a move would bring Virgin Media O2 crucial scale benefits.

“Attention will now turn to which providers would consider signing up with the new entity, how it could be regulated and whether there will be any response from Openreach.

“The move should be considered as a positive for UK broadband customers as it creates fresh opportunities for new and existing service providers and long overdue competition to Openreach.”

An Openreach spokesperson said: “We welcome competition as it’s great for customers and it’s what Openreach was established to enable.

“We’re proud to be investing billions of pounds to upgrade the UK’s digital infrastructure and, whilst we’re building further and faster than anyone else, we’re also committed to supporting others who use our ducts and poles to build their own networks.

“We’re confident that the unrivalled quality and breadth of our network, as well as the skill of our teams and the strength of our relationships with customers, will see us continue to be successful and deliver a bright full fibre future for the UK.”