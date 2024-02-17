Kalvin Phillips sent off as Nottingham Forest add to West Ham’s troubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Kalvin Phillips sent off as Nottingham Forest add to West Ham's troubles

By Press Association
Kalvin Phillips had an unhappy afternoon in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kalvin Phillips had an unhappy afternoon in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest won for the first time in 2024 and boosted their Premier League survival chances with a 2-0 success over West Ham, who had Kalvin Phillips sent off.

Forest were teetering just two points above the drop zone after a run of four games without a victory, but goals in added time in either half from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi put that right against an out-of-sorts Hammers.

Awoniyi struck before the break with a fine finish while Hudson-Odoi converted from close range at the death to give themselves a bit of breathing space at the foot of the table.

They are far from out of danger, though, especially with a possible points deduction for breaking Premier League financial rules hanging over them, but this should boost their confidence.

The Hammers never really showed up at the City Ground and their top-six hopes took another hit, six days on from their home thrashing by Arsenal.

Phillips’ miserable personal season continued as he saw red for two quickfire yellow cards in the second half while David Moyes will come under renewed pressure with away fans displaying a banner asking for their manager to be sacked.

After last weekend’s hammering, Moyes would have been keen for a low-key start in their own penalty area, but they could have been behind after only four minutes.

Nuno Tavares advanced down the left and picked out Anthony Elanga, whose drilled first-time shot was kept out by the feet of Alphonse Areola.

The French goalkeeper continued to be the busiest as he produced strong hands to keep out Morgan Gibbs-White’s stinging effort and then did well to block Awoniyi as the striker tried to round him.

In between those two moments, West Ham had their only real dangerous attack as Michail Antonio took advantage of a Felipe mistake and raced clear into the area, but was tackled by Murillo at the vital moment.

Forest made the deserved breakthrough as they took the lead in the fifth minute of first-half added time with a fine finish from Awoniyi.

With his back to goal on the penalty area, he received the ball from Nicolas Dominguez, spun Nayef Aguerd and slotted past Areola.

Areola was again in action early in the second half as he tipped Elanga’s volley over the crossbar, while Awoniyi headed another chance over and Danilo’s fierce volley was palmed away by the overworked Hammers keeper.

West Ham’s hopes of a comeback were hit in the 70th minute as Phillips picked up his second yellow card in the space of two minutes and 56 seconds and had to walk.

Elanga volleyed over soon after before Forest were denied what looked a clear penalty when Maxwel Cornet appeared to clip Neco Williams but VAR decided not to overturn Thomas Bramall’s decision.

Elanga then skied another effort when Hudson-Odoi teed him up with a slick attack on the break, so the former Chelsea winger took matters into his own hands at the death slamming home a loose ball from close range.