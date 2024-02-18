Lufthansa ground staff to stage strike at seven German airports By Press Association February 18 2024, 2:10pm February 18 2024, 2:10pm Share Lufthansa ground staff to stage strike at seven German airports Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4898503/lufthansa-ground-staff-to-stage-strike-at-seven-german-airports/ Copy Link Thousands of Lufthansa ground staff at seven German airports will strike on Tuesday (Michael Probst/AP) A union in Germany has called on ground staff for Lufthansa to strike at seven airports on Tuesday following a similar walkout earlier this month. The Ver.di union said on Sunday that the one-day strike will affect the airports in Frankfurt and Munich, Lufthansa’s two main hubs, as well as Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne-Bonn and Stuttgart. It will run from 4am local time on Tuesday until 7.10am Wednesday. A 27-hour strike at five of the same airports that started on February 7 prompted the airline to cancel hundreds of flights. The union is seeking pay raises of 12.5%, or at least 500 euros (£430) more per month, for 25,000 employees, including check-in, aircraft handling, maintenance and freight staff. A round of talks on February 12 produced no agreement and more negotiations are scheduled for Wednesday.