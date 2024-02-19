What the papers say – February 19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – February 19

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The papers on Monday carry a number of headlines spanning politics, police and Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Mirror and The Daily Telegraph report ex-Post Office chairman Henry Staunton sparked fury by alleging he was told to stall on payouts to Horizon victims until after the election.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt still hopes to introduce tax cuts, according to the i, as pressure mounts for him to follow through with his vow to prioritise tax cuts over state spending.

The Daily Mail splashes on the “sickened” family members of the June 2023 Nottingham knife attacks, with a gross misconduct hearing told that police on the scene shared grim details with their friends, family, and other officers via text.

The Guardian and Metro begin the week focusing on the Kremlin, questioning Vladimir Putin’s role in the death of anti-corruption advocate Alexi Navalny, who stood against the Russian leader in several elections.

The Sun writes that a footballer was “shocked” to discover his buy-to-let house was used to farm cannabis, with the mystery player only finding out about the illegal actions at his home after police raided the premises.

The Independent reports that a British army veteran has called on the government to reverse its decision to deny asylum to an Afghan soldier who was paid by, trained with, and served alongside UK soldiers to oppose the Taliban.

The Financial Times leads with the European Union issuing Apple a first-of-its-kind fine after the tech giant allegedly prevented its mobile phones from alerting customers to cheaper alternatives for music streaming instead of its own.

The Times tells of a new guidance issued to headteachers on Monday, granting teachers the power to search students without consent to seize mobile phones in a new push for positive classroom behaviour.

And, lastly, the Daily Star splashes with a story on a plan to resurrect the extinct dodo bird.