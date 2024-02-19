Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction conference as invasion anniversary looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction conference as invasion anniversary looms

By Press Association
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction at Keidanren Kaikan building in Tokyo (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has committed his government to help rebuild Ukraine when the Russian invasion ends, with the world leader making a public vow in his keynote speech on Monday.

The Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction, set this week to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion, aims to achieve economic stability for the war-torn country.

During his keynote speech, Mr Kishida said assistance across public and private sectors in various industries is needed to achieve Ukraine’s goal.

“The war in Ukraine is still going on at this very moment, and the situation is not easy,” he said.

“The promotion of economic reconstruction, however, is not only an investment for the future of Ukraine but also investing in Japan and the whole globe.”

Japan Ukraine
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, far left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, far right, with other officials, during the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

More than 50 Japanese and Ukrainian companies and government agencies signed the bilateral co-operation deal.

Mr Kishida added that he hopes the conference will rally the world behind Ukraine again after public attention was diverted to the suffering in Gaza.

Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal, who attended the Tokyo conference as the head of his nation’s delegation, praised the new deals as the “start of co-operation between the two countries”.

“Ukraine is not just rebuilding; we are generating new rules of the game and new approaches,” he said.

He added that “dictators and potential invaders” around the world have been watching to see how the world will react to Russian invaders violating international law.

The two nations added that sanctions must continue against Russia.

Mr Kishida repeatedly said that “Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow”, adding Japan must advocate its opposition to Russia’s invasion and a one-sided change of the status quo by force.

“It is extremely important that we demonstrate our solidarity to Ukraine in our uniquely Japanese way,” foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa told reporters on Friday.

Japan’s financial contribution to Ukraine over the past two years now sits at 12.1 billion dollars (£9.5 billion), made up of primarily financial and humanitarian aid, as its military equipment provisions are limited to non-lethal weapons.

In co-operation with other Group of Seven members, Japan hopes to link the Tokyo conference to a separate Ukraine reconstruction conference in Germany in June.