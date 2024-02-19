Health and Safety Executive to lead probe into Everton stadium worker’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health and Safety Executive to lead probe into Everton stadium worker’s death

By Press Association
Michael Jones died following an incident during the construction of Everton’s new stadium (Peter Byrne/PA)
Michael Jones died following an incident during the construction of Everton’s new stadium (Peter Byrne/PA)

An inquiry into the death of an Everton supporter who was working on the club’s new stadium will aim to establish whether health and safety laws were breached, investigators have said.

Michael Jones, 26, from Kirkby, Merseyside, died on August 14 last year after being injured at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool, where Everton’s new ground is being built.

A criminal investigation into his death is being led by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) after the involvement of Merseyside Police concluded, an HSE spokesman said on Monday.

HSE inspector John Padfield said: “We have been a part of this inquiry from the outset and we will continue to thoroughly investigate Michael’s tragic death as the lead agency.

“This will aim to establish if there have been any breaches of health and safety law.

“We are in regular contact with Michael’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”

An inquest into Mr Jones’s death was opened and adjourned last year.

The coroner’s court heard the ventilation engineer, whose middle name was Goodison, had been operating a scissor ladder when he was caught between it and the beam above.

Following Mr Jones’ death, his family described him as a “beloved son, brother, uncle and friend”.

They said: “He was a lifelong Blue who was so happy to be working on the new stadium.”

Last year, Everton announced they would remain at their current ground, Goodison Park, until the 2025/26 season but that the new football stadium was still on schedule to be completed by the end of 2024.