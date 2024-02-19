17-year-old arrested on suspicion of Shoreditch stab murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
17-year-old arrested on suspicion of Shoreditch stab murder

By Press Association
Forensic officers work near the scene where a 17-year-old died after being stabbed in Hackney Road in Shoreditch on Saturday (Victoria Jones/PA)
A 17-year-old youth has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in east London.

The victim, also aged 17, was fatally injured shortly before 11pm on Saturday in Hackney Road near the junction with Cremer Street in Shoreditch.

Police and ambulance staff tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday the Metropolitan Police said they had arrested a 17-year-old.

A police officer in Shoreditch, east London, near the scene (Victoria Jones/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke said: “A family has been left devastated following the tragic death of yet another young man on our streets.

“We have been working tirelessly to establish what happened and find whoever is responsible for this shocking attack.

“While we have already spoken to a number of people, the incident took place on a busy road and we know there will have been others in the area at the time who are yet to come forward.

“I would ask those individuals to make contact and tell us what you saw.”

The victim has not yet been formally identified but his family has been told.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 7553/17Feb, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.