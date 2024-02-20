People with genetic condition to be invited for bowel cancer screening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

People with genetic condition to be invited for bowel cancer screening

By Press Association
Lynch syndrome is estimated to impact about 175,000 people in England
Lynch syndrome is estimated to impact about 175,000 people in England

Thousands of people with a genetic condition that increases their risk of developing certain cancers will be offered preventative screening on the NHS.

Lynch syndrome impacts about 175,000 people in England but only 5% of those with the inherited condition know they have it.

It increases the risk of several types of cancer, including bowel, pancreatic and ovarian.

According to the NHS, about 1,100 bowel cancer cases in England are caused by Lynch syndrome.

People with the condition will now be invited for bowel screening every two years in a bid to detect the disease in earlier stages.

Steve Russell, national director of screening and vaccinations for the NHS, said: “Our successful bowel cancer screening programme already helps identify thousands of cancers each year, and now thousands more people who have been diagnosed with Lynch syndrome will also be given regular colonoscopies to check for signs of cancer and to detect the disease earlier.

“Ensuring people who we know are at a greater risk of developing cancers get regular screening is key to diagnosing cancers at an earlier stage, and I’d encourage everyone invited to come forward and get their screening at a local centre near them.”

About 10,000 people in England are on the Lynch syndrome register.

Nicola Theis, a university lecturer from Cheltenham, was told she has the condition after her dad’s diagnosis.

She said: “It all started when my dad was diagnosed with advanced bowel cancer in 2019 and only given months to live, which you can imagine was devastating for our family.

“I’d researched the importance of genetics in finding the most appropriate treatment options and after his results confirmed his cancer was linked to Lynch syndrome, he began receiving immunotherapy and incredibly this treatment began to shrink his tumour.

“Miraculously, he was cancer free in less than a year and his scans have been clear since. I’m so happy he’s still with us.”

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said the charity expects “to see a vast improvement in the experience and outcomes for people with the condition”.

“Those who have been diagnosed with Lynch syndrome will now have regular access to high-quality colonoscopy tests regardless of where they live in England,” she added.

“As the first country in the world to implement a programme like this, we are leading the way in improving the care of people with Lynch syndrome and ultimately saving lives.”

The move comes almost a year after the health service started rolling out a genetic test for Lynch syndrome.

From April 2023, those diagnosed with bowel and endometrial cancer are offered genomic testing, which studies DNA, helping them to receive more personalised treatment.

Dr Robert Logan, NHS England’s national speciality adviser for endoscopy and bowel screening, said bowel screening is “great news for patients”.

“Not only has genetic testing for the condition increased massively in less than five years, but we are also ensuring that patients diagnosed with Lynch syndrome are then guaranteed to get the high quality surveillance colonoscopy they need from the national screening programme.”