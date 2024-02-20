Plan to ease rules on drones could help urgent medical deliveries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan to ease rules on drones could help urgent medical deliveries

By Press Association
A consultation has been launched to alter rules around drones (Alamy/PA)
Urgent medical deliveries could be made by drones under proposals to ease restrictions on the flying gadgets.

Drone inspections of railways, powerlines and roads could also be increased under plans set out by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

A consultation has been launched by the regulator to cut back rules around pilots operating the devices beyond where they can see them, which would significantly expand their potential uses.

Current regulations mean these flights – which rely on pilots viewing live footage captured by cameras fitted to drones – are primarily only carried out in trials.

Under the proposals, drones will be permitted to be flown beyond the line of sight if they stay at a low height and near buildings or infrastructure, making them unlikely to enter airspace where other aircraft are operating.

CAA head of remotely piloted aircraft systems Kevin Woolsey said: “Our proposals are a positive step towards unlocking the next stage for drone flying in the UK.

“Allowing drones to fly beyond the sight of the remote pilot, without placing restrictions on other aircraft in the area, will be a major achievement for UK drone operations.

“Safety comes first in everything we do and so we have identified sensible mitigations on where drones can fly using this proposed concept to make sure we maintain levels of safety.”

The consultation is part of Future Flight, a cross-Government and industry programme to develop innovative use of the UK’s airspace.

In December, air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats carried out the UK’s first live simulation of a flight involving an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which are often referred to as flying taxis.

Nats is developing an app enabling eVTOL operators to file flight plans which can be approved or amended automatically, ensuring they do not interfere with other aircraft and require voice communication with ATC only in exceptional circumstances.