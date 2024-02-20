Spanish police suspect bullet-riddled body may be that of Russian who defected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spanish police suspect bullet-riddled body may be that of Russian who defected

By Press Association
Russian defector Maksim Kuzminov at a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, in September 2023 (Vladyslav Musiienko/AP)
Police have said they suspect the bullet-riddled body of a man found in Spain is that of a Russian defector who escaped across the front line and into Ukraine last year with an army helicopter.

The body was found on February 13 in La Cala, near the eastern port city of Alicante, according to Civil Guard police.

The man had been shot half a dozen times and was run over by a car, according to the Spanish state news agency Efe.

Spain’s Civil Guard said they found documents on the body that identified the man as a 33-year-old Ukrainian.

Russian defector Maksim Kuzminov attends a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 5 2023
But police now believe it could be Maksim Kuzminov, who defected last year by flying into Ukraine in a Mi-8 army helicopter with the help of Ukrainian intelligence.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, confirmed to local media that the former Russian pilot had died in Spain, but did not provide details.

It is not clear how or why Mr Kuzminov would have travelled to Spain.

The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, told Russian journalists that Mr Kuzminov was a “traitor and criminal” who became a “moral corpse” as soon as he started planning “his dirty and terrible crime”, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Tass also reported that Alexei Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said Ukraine had suggested Mr Kuzminov remain in Ukraine where he would be protected.

Asked about the case, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information on it and that Moscow had received no information via diplomatic channels.

Spain’s Civil Guard said they found false documents on a body discovered on February 13 in the entrance to a residential complex in La Cala.

Spanish state news agency Efe said the body had been hit by half a dozen bullets and was run over by the car used by the attackers.

Reports said a burning car – possibly the one used in the attack – was found near the area later but the Civil Guard could not immediately confirm that information.