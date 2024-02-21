What the papers say – February 21

The continued attack on Gaza leads Wednesday’s papers, with the Prince of Wales leading calls to end the war.

William issued a public call to “end to the fighting as soon as possible”, with the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Independent and The Times leading with his strongly-worded comments on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'William: Fighting in Gaza must be brought to an end'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/uQgDM96TAj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 20, 2024

Introducing #TomorrowsPapersToday from:#DailyMail Jewish couple receive birth certificate with the word Israel scrubbed out

Here is tomorrow's (21/2/24) front-page from The Independent: pic.twitter.com/NHrUFIHmW3 — The Independent (@Independent) February 20, 2024

Introducing #TomorrowsPapersToday from:#TheTimes Prince issues Gaza plea for permanent peace

The Guardian also splashes with Gaza, opting to run with Sir Keir Starmer’s attempt to head off a party rebellion on the issue despite finally calling for an immediate ceasefire in the region.

Introducing #TomorrowsPapersToday from:#TheGuardian NHS adopts Martha's rule in 100 hospitals

The Daily Express runs with a piece on the Prime Minister’s Rwanda plan, with Rishi Sunak saying: “If you come here illegally, you just can’t stay.”

Front Page – PM: Completely ridiculous for illegal migrants to jump the queue#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/OqbTMaIAjN pic.twitter.com/TzJFQvh0xT — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 20, 2024

The Sun runs with a story on the nuclear missile misfire by a Trident submarine with the Defence Secretary on board.

On tomorrow's front page: British nuclear sub missile launch FAILS as Trident misfires and ‘plops’ into sea just yards away – with Shapps on boardhttps://t.co/njWlKgUScs pic.twitter.com/872rduGZp1 — The Sun (@TheSun) February 20, 2024

The Daily Mirror leads with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s British “hit list”.

Financial Times reports on Barclays and its plans to go on a major cost-cutting drive.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 21 February https://t.co/9upcMHOL5q pic.twitter.com/ScNspq3KHl — Financial Times (@FT) February 20, 2024

The Metro reports on the Post Office scandal, with a piece that alleges Lord David Cameron’s government was aware of measures that may have helped the falsely accused back in 2016.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'Cam's Govt knew' 🔴 Ministers 'told in 2016 how investigation that could have helped thousands was ditched' #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/y5auvYZOiS — Metro (@MetroUK) February 20, 2024

And lastly, the Daily Star splashes with a piece on a rather hungry black hole that is busy out there gobbling up things in space.