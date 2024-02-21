Lancashire couple revealed as winners of £61m EuroMillions jackpot

A married couple won a £61 million EuroMillions jackpot while celebrating their wedding anniversary in the sun.

Richard and Debbie Nuttall, both 54, from Colne in Lancashire, “desperately drove” around the Canary islands searching for mobile signal to check they had one of the two winning tickets.

The couple were enjoying a week-long holiday in Fuerteventura, celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary, when they discovered the news.

Describing the moment he found out he and his wife had become £61 million pounds richer as they went public on Wednesday, Mr Nuttall said: “We just couldn’t make sense of it.

“My first thought was it must be a scam or there was some mix up.”

After the couple finally managed to confirm their win on the phone with the National Lottery, the full realisation began to sink in.

Mr Nuttall added: “By this time me and Debs are going mental… jumping up and down in our car seats, punching the air, thumping the dashboard… the car must have been rocking.”

The jackpot prize for the January 30 draw was £123,416,462, which was shared between two ticket-holders, one in the UK and the other in Spain.