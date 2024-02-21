Greek PM asks India to build global ties amid wars in Ukraine and Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Greek PM asks India to build global ties amid wars in Ukraine and Middle East

By Press Association
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as he arrives for a delegation level meeting in New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP)
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as he arrives for a delegation level meeting in New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has asked India to play a leading role in building international partnerships to meet the unprecedented challenges brought by the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as changes in climate and energy security.

“We view India as one of the main pillars of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Mr Mitsotakis said after his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

India, he said, should be a cornerstone of Europe’s foreign policy.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, gestures to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after inspecting a joint military guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, gestures to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP)

“This is certainly true for my country,” he added.

Mr Mitsotakis also said the war in Gaza had caused “a horrifying death toll of civilians” without a clear path to “at the moment at least to a sustainable de-escalation”.

He also said that the war in Ukraine was more than a local European affair and a brutal challenge to international stability.

“None of us can afford to sit on the sidelines,” he said.

“I am convinced that India has an important role to play. It has a voice that should be heard.”

India, which has close ties with Russia, has avoided condemning Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, talks with India's foreign minister S Jaishankar as they arrive for the ceremonial reception of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Manish Swarup/AP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, talks with India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar as they arrive for the ceremonial reception of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Manish Swarup/AP)

Mr Modi told reporters after he met with Mr Mitsotakis that India and Greece agreed to boost ties in the defence, pharmaceutical, space and shipping sectors as they seek to double their bilateral trade by 2030 from nearly two billion dollars (£1.5bn) in 2022-23.

Mr Modi also said the two countries set up a working group to cooperate in the fields of cybersecurity, counterterrorism and maritime security.

He added that new opportunities are arising in India in defence manufacturing and that the two countries agreed to cooperate in this key sector, but did not give details.

Mr Mistotakis, who arrived in India on Tuesday, will also visit Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment hub, on Thursday.

He is accompanied by a large business delegation.

India mainly exports aluminium, organic chemicals, and iron and steel to Greece, whose exports to India include minerals, mineral oils, sulphur, aluminium foil, electrical machinery and equipment and building stones.