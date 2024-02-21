Cordon being extended after Second World War device found in Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cordon being extended after Second World War device found in Plymouth

By Press Association
A cordon in the area is being extended (PA)
A cordon in the area is being extended (PA)

More homes are set to be evacuated as the the cordon which has been thrown up after the discovery of a suspected Second World War explosive device is extended.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called on Tuesday morning after the object was found in a garden on St Michael Avenue in Plymouth.

In an update on the incident on Wednesday, Plymouth City Council said: “Following advice from the Army, the cordon around the major incident on St Michael Avenue will be extended from 200 metres to just over 300 metres from 9am on Thursday morning to allow ordnance disposal experts to work on the unexploded device.

“This cordon is likely to be in place for at least a 36-hour period.”

The advice for residents evacuating tomorrow morning by 9am stated: “The military advice is clear – if you live within 309m of the device, you will need to evacuate to ensure your safety.”

Officials will start knocking on doors from 8am and in some cases only part of the street will be inside the cordon.

Residents are being encouraged to make arrangements to stay with friends and family over the next couple of days.

A rest centre, at the Life Centre, has also been set up as a possible place that people can stay.

Those who will have to move out of the expanded cordon are being told to take enough clothes, medical prescriptions or equipment they may need for the next couple of days.

The council update adds: “We know that this will be worrying, but please be assured Plymouth City Council, the local Police, NHS and other partners are working closely together to ensure your safety and wellbeing whilst this process is being undertaken.”

Properties in Alexandra Road, Alexandra Terrace, Alfred Place, Alfred Road, Barton Avenue, Beatrice Avenue, Bedford Street, Berkshire Drive, Brunel Avenue, Brunel Terrace, Cambridge Road, Clyde Street and Cotehele Avenue will now have to be evacuated.

Neighbours in Epworth Terrace, Henderson Place, Kempe Close, Kent Road, Maristow Avenue, Moor View, North Down Crescent, North Down Gardens, Ocean Street and Parkside will also have to move.

The cordon extension now also covers Railway Cottages, Renown Street, Royal Navy Avenue, Sanctuary Close, St Aubyn Avenue, St Michael Avenue, Station Road, Sussex Road, Sussex Terrace, Townshend Avenue, Warleigh Avenue and York Terrace.