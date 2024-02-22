Families mourn miners killed in Venezuela’s worst mining accident in years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families mourn miners killed in Venezuela’s worst mining accident in years

By Press Association
People mourn the death of miner Santiago Mora (Ariana Cubillos/AP)
Families and friends have begun burying loved ones who were among at least 16 people killed in the collapse of an illegally operated gold mine in a remote area of central Venezuela.

The mournful tributes come as demands mounted for government help with the injured and recovered bodies from Tuesday’s accident — one of the worst in a poorly regulated mining industry that has soared as the Opec nation’s oil production dwindled.

The first funerals took place at the cemetery in La Paragua, the community closest to the mine known as Bulla Loca, which had been in operation for only a few months.

Officials have raised the death toll to 16, and said there were also 16 injured. The casualty numbers are expected to rise.

Residents accuse officials in President Nicolas Maduro’s government of undercounting the full extent of the tragedy.

Several relatives, neighbours and friends, cried as the casket of 24-year-old miner Santiago Mora was lowered into the ground.

“We are going to miss you so much,” they screamed after placing flowers on the wooden casket.

Angel Marcano, the pro-Maduro governor of the state of Bolivar where the mine is located, told reporters that all 16 bodies have been turned over to relatives. He said three of the 16 injured remained in hospital.

Venezuela’s government in 2016 established a huge mining development zone stretching across the central area of the country, to supplement flagging revenue from its dominant oil industry, which has seen production decline to near its lowest levels in decades as a result of mismanagement, corruption and, more recently, US sanctions.

Neighbours of miner Santiago Mora attend his burial in Venezuela
Neighbours of miner Santiago Mora attend his burial in Venezuela (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Since then, mining operations for gold, diamonds, copper and other minerals have proliferated. Many are wildcat mines, operating on the margins of the law.

Despite brutal conditions and the presence of criminal gangs, ordinary Venezuelans continue to flock to mining centres in the hope of getting rich quick and escaping crushing poverty in urban centres, from where more than eight million Venezuelans emigrated in recent years.

“One would not want a colleague, a human being, to die like that,” said Carlos Marcano, a miner who survived the collapse and was receiving medical treatment in La Paragua on Wednesday. “Some of us made it. There are a few injured, but there are still a number of dead who have not been retrieved.”