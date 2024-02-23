What the papers say – February 23

A new Brexit deal under the Labour party and fallout from the “chaos” in the House of Commons feature among a variety of stories on the front pages of the UK’s newspapers on Friday.

The Independent reports on the “chaos” in the Commons, leading with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being “forced to deny” he threatened the Commons speaker after a vote on a ceasefire in Gaza.

The i reports on EU officials who say a new Brexit deal on food and cars could be agreed with Labour.

Friday's front page: New Brexit deal on food and cars could be agreed with Labour, say EU officials#Tomorrowspaperstoday Latest by @HugoGye: https://t.co/wTyoilDbyf pic.twitter.com/Un4XL81z9A — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 22, 2024

The Guardian says seeing the same GP every visit improves health and “cuts workloads”.

GUARDIAN: Seeing same GP each visit ‘cuts workloads and improves health’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ApMytc2sBA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 22, 2024

The Daily Telegraph leads with Ukrainian soldiers blaming a lack of supplies from Western countries for setbacks in the battlefields.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: ‘I have the Russian soldiers in my sights, but no shells to fire at them’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/FZATiVvjw5 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 22, 2024

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail ask why police did not stop an “antisemitic slur” being projected onto the Big Ben.

Front page: Huge £44bilion bank profits…but still they are closing branches #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JRNDmB2zwt — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 22, 2024

DAILY MAIL: Outrage as ‘genocide’ message is beamed on Big Ben #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mzQp24nfMC — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 22, 2024

The Times says the Fundraising Regulator has started an investigation after the newspaper found people door-knocking for a well-known children’s charity had been taught “pressure-selling techniques”.

THE TIMES: Fake tears and tricks of the charity fundraisers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fTVCfpjZxR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 22, 2024

The Daily Mirror reports on Roger Clarke, who has spoken for the first time after he was jailed for smuggling £1 million worth of cocaine on a cruise ship.

The Metro leads with a story on “two years of lunacy” from Vladimir Putin as the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine approaches.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 TWO YEARS OF LUNACY 🔴 In the last 730 days, tyrant Vladimir Putin has fired 8,000 missiles, targeted 828 hospitals, killed at least 10,000 Ukrainians… for what? #Tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/a5ZuW0tvMK — Metro (@MetroUK) February 22, 2024

The Sun runs with pictures of pop star Ellie Goulding, who is on holiday in Costa Rica.

On tomorrow's front page: Ellie Goulding kisses & cuddles young surfing instructor while husband Caspar Jopling remains home in marriage riddle https://t.co/uQ7xdwuSty pic.twitter.com/XnNrIxqhNU — The Sun (@TheSun) February 22, 2024

The Financial Times reports on a “bumper earnings report” for Nvidia, which created a stock market rally.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 23 February https://t.co/NR45I0l2fQ pic.twitter.com/Iuzq7Ag90K — Financial Times (@FT) February 22, 2024

And the Daily Star says it was “a bad day for mutts” as US President Joe Biden’s dog reportedly bit his secret service team 24 times in nine months.