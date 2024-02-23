14 people missing after deadly apartment block fire in Valencia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
14 people missing after deadly apartment block fire in Valencia

By Press Association
Firefighters work at a burned building in Valencia, Spain (Alberto Saiz/AP)
Firefighters and army experts are calculating the risks of entering a residential block that was destroyed by fire in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, killing four people and leaving 14 missing.

Valencia mayor Maria Jose Catala said that both the danger of the 14-storey building collapsing and the continuing intense heat from the fire were preventing emergency workers from getting in to search for possible survivors.

Firefighters continued to hose down parts of the gutted building some 15 hours after the blaze started.

Ms Catala said six injured people remain in city hospitals, four of them firefighters.

A housing block burns in Valencia, Spain
It was not immediately made known how many people were in the building at the time, but dozens are believed to have lost their homes and belongings.

Residents of the building were given accommodation in hotels or in the homes of relatives or neighbours, authorities said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on the outskirts of the city centre on Thursday evening as flames burst from windows.

They used a crane to lift two residents from one of the balconies.

The fire started in one part of the complex and spread to an adjacent building.

Some 90 soldiers from Spain’s Military Emergency Unit and 40 firefighting trucks were also deployed.

Firefighters spray water on a housing block as it burns in Valencia, Spain
The cause of the fire was still not known early on Friday.

Ms Catala said it was too early to comment on news reports that suggested it might have spread rapidly owing to materials used in the building’s structure.

The building was said to have been built some 15 years ago.

The fire sent clouds of black smoke billowing skyward that could be seen from afar.

Spain’s weather agency, Aemet, reported winds of up to 60kph (40mph) at the time.