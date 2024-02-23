New imaging machines installed in hospital

Two “state-of-the-art” imaging machines which can be used for everything from treating cancer to determining if patients need a hip replacement have been installed in a Scottish hospital.

The Ultimax machine will be used at Forth Valley Royal Hospital near Larbert to improve the diagnosis and treatment of several health conditions.

The machine can capture images more quickly than previous equipment, improving the experience for patients and also increasing the number seen each day.

The Ultimax can examine patients who are struggling to chew and swallow food after experiencing a stroke or brain injury.

Clinical radiologist Dr Nik Arestis and specialist radiologist Alison Hellen alongside the Alphenix Sky+ system (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It can also assess if a patient needs a hip or knee replacement, and can be used to help position catheters.

It can be used to insert stents to treat a wide range of cancers, including bowel, stomach, gallbladder and liver cancer.

Another system, the Alphenix Sky+, has also been installed in the hospital.

It is the first of its kind in Scotland, and can be used to carry out a number of complex procedures, including inserting small metal coils into veins and arteries to cut off the blood supply to cancerous tumours.

It can also be used to investigate causes of infertility in women.

The health board said the machines can speed up the process of taking images (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Both machines are worth around £1 million.

Jennifer Gilchrist, radiology services manager at NHS Forth Valley, said: “Technology has moved on significantly since the hospital opened and although the previous radiology equipment has served us well, these new state-of-the-art machines provide clearer, high-quality images and the ability to carry out a range of more complex procedures which some patients had to travel to Glasgow for in the past.

“Advances in digital technology captures images far faster than older machines, which enables us to image more patients each day and keep pace with increasing demand.

“This helps free up inpatient beds as the majority of patients can be treated and return home on the same day.

“Improved image quality also enables our radiology advanced practice nurses to complete more cases and supports their ongoing training and development.”