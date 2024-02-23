Germany’s parliament votes to back plans to allow ‘cannabis clubs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Germany’s parliament votes to back plans to allow ‘cannabis clubs’

By Press Association
German residents who are 18 and older would be allowed to join non-profit ‘cannabis clubs’ (AP)
German politicians have approved a government plan to liberalise rules on cannabis.

The move paves the way for the country to decriminalise limited amounts of marijuana and allow members of “cannabis clubs” to buy it for recreational purposes.

Parliament’s lower house, or Bundestag, backed the legislation, a prominent reform project of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s socially liberal governing coalition, by 407 votes to 226. There were four abstentions.

Health minister Karl Lauterbach said the government’s aim is to “fight the black market” and better protect young people.

He said current laws in the European Union’s most populous nation have failed, with consumption rising and increasing problems with contaminated or overly concentrated cannabis.

“Whatever we do, we can’t carry on like this,” he told politicians. “You can stick your head in the sand… but we won’t solve a single problem that way.”

Mr Lauterbach, who noted that he himself long opposed legalising cannabis, argued that addiction researchers say removing the taboo around marijuana and giving information on its risks is the right approach.

The bill foresees legalising possession by adults of up to 25 grams of marijuana for recreational purposes and allowing individuals to grow up to three plants on their own. That part of the legislation is supposed to take effect on April 1.

German residents who are 18 and older would be allowed to join non-profit “cannabis clubs” with a maximum 500 members each, starting on July 1. The clubs would be allowed to grow cannabis for members’ personal consumption.

Individuals would be allowed to buy up to 25 grams per day, or a maximum of 50 grams per month – a figure limited to 30 grams for under-21s.

Membership in multiple clubs would not be allowed. The clubs’ costs would be covered by membership fees, which would be staggered according to how much marijuana members use.

Health minister Karl Lauterbach
Health minister Karl Lauterbach said the government’s aim is to ‘fight the black market’ and better protect young people (Serhat Kocak/dpa via AP)

The government plans a ban on advertising or sponsoring cannabis, and the clubs and consumption will not be allowed in the immediate vicinity of schools, playgrounds and sports facilities.

An evaluation of the legislation’s effect on protection of children and youths is to be carried out within 18 months of the legislation taking effect.

The main centre-right opposition bloc vehemently opposes the change.

“You’re asserting here in all seriousness as health minister… that we will curb consumption among children and young people with the legalisation of further drugs,” conservative politician Tino Sorge said to Mr Lauterbach. “That’s the biggest nonsense I’ve ever heard.”

Mr Lauterbach told reporters after the vote that “dealers have no reason at all to celebrate”.

He noted that, under the new legislation, dealers who are caught selling to children or youths can expect to face a sentence of at least two years.

The plan falls significantly short of the government’s original ambitions, which foresaw allowing the sale of cannabis to adults across the country at licensed outlets. The project was scaled back following talks with the European Union’s executive commission.

Parliament’s upper house, which represents Germany’s 16 state governments, could in principle delay the legislation, though it does not formally require the chamber’s approval. Bavaria’s conservative state government has said it would examine whether legal action against the liberalisation plan is possible.

The legislation is one of several that Mr Scholz’s coalition, which has since become highly unpopular as a result of economic weakness and persistent infighting, pledged when it took office in 2021.