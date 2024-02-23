Justin Welby warns against divisions within the Church of England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justin Welby warns against divisions within the Church of England

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has warned against division within the Church of England (James Manning/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury has warned against division within the Church of England, as he described “expressions of hatred” in correspondence sent to his London home.

Mr Welby said such expressions were “normally coming from within the church”, and gave another example of someone who had been working on a project for the church and had feared opening their emails “because of the bitterness and abuse” they faced.

In his presidential address to the General Synod as it opened on Friday, he said the fear and suffering which arise from division can make people see each other as enemies, something he said must be resisted.

He said: “Causes of fear, which leads to a sense of enmity, are well-disguised as uncertainty, unpredictability and uncontrollability of life and, like barnacles on the hull of a ship, they attach themselves to make us see other people as our enemies, and that is the devil’s work.

“Enemies make us afraid. Fear makes us suffer.

“Someone the Archbishop of York and I met recently from outside the church said that while they were working on a project for the church, they grew to fear opening their emails, because of the bitterness and abuse they were subject to.

“At Lambeth (Palace), the brilliant member of staff who deals with the endless correspondence that comes in, is worn down by the expressions of hatred, normally coming from within the church.”

Lambeth Palace is the London home of the Archbishop of Canterbury, his family and two religious communities, and is also described as the centre of his ministry, worship and hospitality.

The church has been divided on issues such as blessings for same-sex couples, which were approved at Synod, the church’s parliament, last year, but are still strongly opposed by many church members.

More recently it has faced scrutiny from politicians over the conversions of asylum seekers to Christianity.

The case of Clapham alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi, believed to have been supported in his UK asylum claim by someone from a Baptist church rather than the Church of England, prompted debate on the overall issue of the involvement of faith leaders in conversions and asylum applications.

The Church of England has repeatedly said it is the “duty of the Home Office, not the churches, to make decisions on asylum applications”, but has said it is considering an update on its 2017 guidance document for clergy on supporting asylum seekers.

Elsewhere in his speech Mr Welby spoke of the suffering raging across the world, with the war in Ukraine “frozen”, and the “havoc and horror” being experienced in the Middle East, as well as devastation in places including Myanmar, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and poverty in the UK.

He said: “As Lord Cameron said recently, when he looks around at the world today as foreign secretary, all the lights are flashing red.

“We live in a world of suffering and, unlike in the past, it is a world where we are aware of the suffering.”