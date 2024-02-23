Terror attack families ‘fundamentally question’ trust placed in authorities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Terror attack families ‘fundamentally question’ trust placed in authorities

By Press Association
Gary Furlong, the father of James Furlong, reads a statement outside the Old Bailey on Friday (Lucy North/PA)
Gary Furlong, the father of James Furlong, reads a statement outside the Old Bailey on Friday (Lucy North/PA)

The families of the Reading terror attack victims have said they “fundamentally question” whether their faith in authorities to protect their relatives was misplaced, at the conclusion of inquest evidence.

Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, James Furlong and David Wails were murdered by Khairi Saadallah, who had a history of offending, on June 20 2020 in Forbury Gardens.

Three other people, Stephen Young, Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan, were also injured before Saadallah threw away the 8in knife and ran off, pursued by an off-duty police officer.

Mr Furlong’s father, Gary Furlong, told reporters that all the victims’ families had listened with “shock and utter disappointment” during the inquest, adding that “poor communication” between public bodies meant the killer’s risk was not properly calculated.

Forbury Gardens incident
Joe Ritchie-Bennett, James Furlong and David Wails were murdered (Family handout/PA)

Staff members in probation, immigration, police and MI5 have all given evidence over the course of a number of weeks – with one probation witness breaking down in court as she recalled unknowingly “managing an unconvicted murderer”.

The inquest also heard the Home Office dealt with Saadallah with “woeful inadequacy” before the killings, when the director of the department’s Foreign National Offenders Returns Command (FNORC) answered questions.

A counsellor said she “harassed” mental health services to examine the terror attacker in the year before the killings, with his mental state forming a large part of proceedings.

The court also heard Thames Valley Police failed to find a knife at Saadallah’s home during a welfare check the day before the attacks, because officers were not told he was threatening to harm himself and others.

Speaking outside the Old Bailey after inquest evidence concluded on Friday, Mr Furlong said: “For six weeks we have listened to evidence given in the inquests into the deaths of our beloved Joseph, David and James.

Forbury Gardens incident
Reading attacker Khairi Saadallah (Thames Valley Police/PA)

“We have listened as public bodies and individuals have given their account of their dealings with Khairi Saadallah in the years, months and weeks before he carried out his murderous attack.

“As we have listened, our shock and utter disappointment at the way these public bodies have functioned has deepened.

“It has deepened to the point that we fundamentally question whether our faith in their combined ability to protect our families was misplaced.

“Public bodies have explained the challenge they faced in measuring and balancing the risk that Saddallah posed.

“But we have heard evidence of poor communication, meaning the individuals tasked with monitoring Saadallah and protecting the public did not have full and accurate information about the risk of harm he posed.

“We trust the judge coroner will take all of this into account when he gives his conclusion.”

In January 2021, Saadallah was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey after pleading guilty to three murders and three attempted murders.

Judge Coroner Sir Adrian Fulford is expected to deliver his findings on April 26.