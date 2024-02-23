Council leaders urge ministers to vow no future council tax freezes

Council leaders have sought reassurance that Scottish ministers will not announce additional council tax freezes for the remainder of Parliament.

Senior councillors met at the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) on Friday to discuss issues such as budgetary pressures.

Following the meeting, Cosla resources spokeswoman Councillor Katie Hagmann said it is disrespectful for Scottish Government ministers to interfere in council decision-making.

It comes after Argyll and Bute Council was the first to go against the grain in the Government’s attempt to enforce a nationwide council tax freeze.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said she hopes Argyll and Bute Council will review its planned 10% council tax increase (Andrew Milligan/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf promised in October that the tax will be frozen this year, but the council announced a 10% hike following a vote on Thursday.

It could see charges for an average band D property rise to £1,627.12, which councillors said is essential to protect local services.

Its decision came hours after Deputy First Minister Shona Robison promised more than £60 million additional cash to councils following a row over the freeze.

Reports on Friday suggest Ms Robison may be prepared to hold back the extra funding if authorities do not freeze council tax.

Speaking in Holyrood on Thursday, she said she hopes Argyll and Bute will “reconsider” the increase, claiming it will leave the authority £400,000 worse off than if it had taken the additional funding offered.

Comment from COSLA Resources Spokesperson Cllr@KatieHagmannSNP following a COSLA meeting of Scotland's Council Leaders earlier today. The full statement can be found here: https://t.co/UkT1GTwWad pic.twitter.com/o2D8v4u9cE — COSLA (@COSLA) February 23, 2024

Cosla has now made clear it does not expect the Scottish Government to interfere with local budget processes in future.

Ms Hagmann said: “Council leaders were absolutely clear today that it is not appropriate for Scottish Government ministers to interfere in the democratic decision-making of councils.

“Leaders also reaffirmed in the strongest possible terms the principle that it should be for individual local authorities to set their own level of council tax without sanction or financial detriment imposed by Scottish Government.

“Leaders were clear that given the financial situation in which councils find themselves as a result of the proposed Scottish Budget, recurring penalties in relation to setting council tax levels should not be applied.

“I have been asked to seek confirmation from Scottish Government that there will be no further council tax freezes for the remainder of Parliament.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for additional comment.